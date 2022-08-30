News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotline with more backstage news on Orton’s first WWE Title win, Kendrick’s WWE departure, changes in TNA, return of Tough Enough, future of Evolution, JBL’s rise (27 min.)

August 30, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 19, 2004 podcast by PWTorch editor Wade Keller featuring the insider story with more backstage news on Randy Orton’s first WWE Title win, Brian Kendrick’s WWE departure, changes in TNA, return of Tough Enough, future of Evolution, JBL’s rise, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

