9/12 WWE RAW TV RESULTS: Doucette’s “alt perspective” report on Edge-Dominik, tag title match, Gargano in-ring return

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER

AIRED ON USA

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, & Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

The show began with the Raw intro. The camera cut to the inside of the arena where pyro blasted at the top of the stage. Seth Rollins music then hit and Rollins made his entrance to the ring. The fans sung along with his theme song as Rollins made conducting motions in the ring. Rollins welcomed the fans and reveled in the fans’ reaction. Rollins asked if the fans believed in karma, in which good things happen to good people and bad things happen to bad people. Rollins bragged about stomping and pinning Matt Riddle with the fans singing his song. Rollins said he is living free in Riddle’s head since Riddle requested a rematch. Rollins said he’s not interested. The fans booed. Rollins said everyone is wondering what’s next for him. The fans chanted, “Rematch”. Rollins snapped at the fans and reminded them he is not interested. Rollins said it has been too long since he held championship gold. Rollins was then cut off by Riddle’s music.

Riddle walked down to the ring, simply said “bro” into a microphone, and ran into the ring. Riddle and Rollins began brawling and spilled out onto the ringside floor. The brawl continued and Rollins escaped through the crowd. Riddle caught up to him and laid in more punches. Rollins raked Riddle’s eyes and ran away. Riddle chased after him, but the sound of Judgment Day’s music stopped Riddle in his tracks halfway up the entranceway.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor appeared on the stage. Priest and Balor walked down to the ring. Balor told Riddle to chill and they are not here to attack him. Priest reiterated Balor’s point and said he, Balor, and Rhea Ripley go way back. Balor and Priest offered him a spot in the Judgment Day as Priest claimed someone always gets in the way of their ascent in WWE. Balor mentioned Dominik joining them and how it has helped him. The fans chanted “Bro”. Priest said the fans were telling him to join them. Riddle said he and Priest do go way back, but the answer is no. Balor said since the laws are more relaxed in Portland, his brain must be a little cloudy. Balor said that either Riddle stands with them or stands in their way. Riddle nodded and hit Balor in the face with a jumping knee. Priest charged, but Riddle clotheslined him over the top rope. Riddle was fired up and played to the fans in the ring as Balor and Priest regrouped. [c]

(1) MATT RIDDLE vs. FINN BALOR (w/Damian Priest)