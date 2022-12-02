VIP AUDIO 12/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade: Todd’s top ten tag teams, Rick Rude in 2022, odds of Punk returning, do wrestlers have respect for TK, is Sheamus a Legacy Star now, Bloodline-Sami bad payoff, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller cover these topics:

Do members of The Elite have no sense of responsibility for their role in the All Out fallout with C.M. Punk?

What’s the likely next step for C.M. Punk among three likely options?

Is Todd a fan of legal fiction such as John Grisham and Scott Turow?

Has Sheamus crowd reactions lately moved him into Legacy Star status? If not, will he eventually? And what is the tipping point for others becoming Legacy Stars?

What are the odds of Punk returning to AEW and are there hints of this on TV?

Thoughts on Rick Rude jumping from the WWF to WCW? Where does Rude rank among heels? And if the 1989-1991 Rude were available today, who would be ideal AEW and WWE opponents?

Is it annoying that AEW fans booed Jon Moxley?

What are the pros and cons of the top Roman Reigns opponents on the horizon from Rock to KO to Cody Rhodes?

How would Todd reduce WrestleManias 6 and 7 to just eight matches on each card?

Was the fall of 2021 the high water mark of AEW, and is it settling into being a profitable yet distant no. 2 promotion going forward?

Is it time to just accept AEW is what it is going to be, both good and bad? Has Tony Khan changed his approach in any significant way since he launched?

Has AEW jumped the shark? If so, what was their jump-the-shark moment?

What is the ideal pair of matches made up of Punk, Kingston, Danielson, and MJF?

Has TK’s media response to All Out controversy been cringy?

Why is the behavior of the Young Bucks tolerates and does it indicate wrestlers don’t actually have respect for TK?

Is it too late to declare Jungle Boy a forever-mid-carder because of his perplexing promos?

Does the uncut version of Jungle Boy’s promo about his PPV match with Luchasaurus absolve him of criticism for using bad judgment?

Any suggestions for someone going to WrestleKingdom this year in terms of things to do otherwise while in Japan?

Devise a scenario to totally botch the climax of the Bloodline-Sami saga.

Reviewing Todd and Wade’s predictions for 2022 with one month to go.

Does New Japan have too many champions like AEW does?

Does AEW clear wrestlers they shouldn’t be clearing?

What are Wade and Todd’s favorite matches going back to their teen years and through more modern era?

Who are Todd’s top ten tag teams and what is his criteria?

