Impact Wrestling kicks off their 2023 with Hard to Kill on PPV. Josh Alexander is the longest reigning Impact World Champion in the company’s history and he’ll defend that crown against an Impact Wrestling regular in Bully Ray.
When: Friday January 13, 2023
Where: Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia
How To Watch: PPV on Fite TV
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill 2023 Match Card
- Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray – Full Metal Mayhem – Impact World Championship
- Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James – Impact Knockouts Championship vs. Mickie James Career
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Major Players vs. Bullet Club – Impact World Tag Team Championship
- Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus – Impact X-Division Championship
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly – Impact Knockouts Championship Number One Contenders Match
- Joe Hendry vs. Moose – Impact Digital Media Championship
