The Road to WrestleMania begins at the Royal Rumble with two shots at championship matches at WrestleMania 39 on the line in the annual Royal Rumble matches.
When: Saturday January 28, 2023
Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
How To Watch: Live on Peacock
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match
- Women’s Royal Rumble Match
- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Pitch Black Match
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match
