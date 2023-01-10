SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite heads west and will deliver a memorable card with big matches including the finals of the best of seven tournament between The Elite and Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship.

When: Wednesday January 11, 2023

Where: Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 1/11 Full Match Card

The Elite vs. Death Triangle – Match 7 of the best of seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Jaime Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Saraya & Toni Storm

Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Hook & Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

The Jericho Appreciation Society speaks

CATCH-UP: New Japan sells out major upcoming event