AEW Dynamite heads west and will deliver a memorable card with big matches including the finals of the best of seven tournament between The Elite and Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship.
When: Wednesday January 11, 2023
Where: Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 1/11 Full Match Card
- The Elite vs. Death Triangle – Match 7 of the best of seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship
- Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page
- Jaime Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Saraya & Toni Storm
- Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Hook & Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
- The Jericho Appreciation Society speaks
