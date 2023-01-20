News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/20 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns-Owens contract signing, Firefly Funhouse returns, Tag Tournament including Drew & Sheamus vs. Vikings, Charlotte-Sonya, more (17 min.)

January 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the first round of the Smackdown Tag Team Tournament with Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders and three other matches, Charlotte interacts with Sonya Deville again, the Firefly Funhouse returned, more Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns drama, and ultimately a contract signing for Reigns vs. Kevin Owens.

