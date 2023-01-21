VIP AUDIO 1/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Debut of new monthly series “What’s on the Telly?” looking back at some wrestling TV from this week in the past. Dangerous Alliance, Abdullah the Butcher, Taz, Sid, “shoot promos,” more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by (Not That) Tom Green as we dust off and rebrand an old ProWres Paradise series – “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series Alan and a guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. Tom, being the master of WCW Deep Cuts, of course brought his World Championship Wrestling knowledge to the table with his pick as we looked at the January 25th, 1992 episode of Worldwide featuring lots of Dangerous Alliance, a new side of Abdullah the Butcher, Lex Luger making things difficult, and some wonderful heelish dancing! Plus, a look at 1992 fashion trends brought to us by Madusa. Then we go to Alan’s pick/punishment – the January 23rd, 1999 episode of ECW Hardcore TV. It’s 1999 in a nutshell as we get awful “shoot promos,” awful walk & brawls, and folks who look like they had some awfully unhealthy recreational habits. But there were bright spots (God bless Super Crazy and Tajiri) and plenty of interesting things to discuss. So pick up your remote and see What’s on the Telly!

Extra Note: Before the main show, Alan and Tom give their thoughts on the awful tragedy that saw the great Jay Briscoe lose his life this week. On a future 30 4L 30, Alan and Sean Radican will talk for hours about Jay’s incredible career, which they experienced from the early days. Our best wishes and hope to Ashley, Grace, Jayleigh, Gannon, Mark, and the rest of the Pugh clan. They’re in all of our hearts.

