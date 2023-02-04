News Ticker

UPDATED: WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 4, 2023

Elimination Chamber 2023 Full Match Card
The final PPV on the Road to WrestleMania takes place inside the Elimination Chamber.

When: Saturday February 18, 2023

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

How To Watch: Live on TBS

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

  • Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. TBD vs. TBD – WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match
  • Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. TBD vs. TBD – WWE Raw Women’s Championship WrestleMania Number One Contender Elimination Chamber Match
  • Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

