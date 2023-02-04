SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The final PPV on the Road to WrestleMania takes place inside the Elimination Chamber.
When: Saturday February 18, 2023
Where: Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
How To Watch: Live on TBS
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card
- Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. TBD vs. TBD – WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match
- Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. TBD vs. TBD – WWE Raw Women’s Championship WrestleMania Number One Contender Elimination Chamber Match
- Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
