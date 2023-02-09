FREE PODCAST 2/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Revolver Night at the Moxbury, then interview NWA’s Thrillbilly Silas to discuss his match with Kratos at Nuff Said, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Wrestling Revolver’s Night at the Moxbury, offering Justin’s live perspective of the show vs. Chris’s viewing on tape. The show had an absolutely insane main event between the Rascalz and the Second Gear Crew, plus Rich Swann vs. Alex Shelley in a super kick match, a battle of our favorite tag teams in Dad Scout vs. the Bullet Club, and much more. For VIP, we check out Psycho Love vs. Mercurio & Natalia Markova from the NWA and Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight for the World Title from United Wrestling Network.

Then, in a special segment, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland interview Thrillbilly Silas to preview his upcoming match with Kratos at NWA’s Nuff Said. They also discuss his partnership with Pollo Del Mar, what he is trying to accomplish in the NWA, how he got into wrestling, and what he learned from wrestling Davey Richards. A little college football is discussed as well – the Tennessee Volunteers to be exact.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO