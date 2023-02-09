FREE PODCAST 2/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Cody-Heyman exchange, NXT back at an arena, Gunns beating Elite for tag belts, UFC, New Japan, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Review of NXT Vengeance Day with thoughts on each match and segment, Wes Lee and Dijak’s trajectory within WWE, how being back at a major arena changed things, and more.

Review of NXT on USA and the follow-up to Vengeance Day including the lack of logic to Daba-Kato’s return on Apollo Crews, criticism of NXT match finishes, more.

Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including The Gunns beating The Acclaimed for the tag titles, The Elite’s athletic but otherwise empty matches, and more.

Review of Smackdown including the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns segment and the problem with MJF’s promo.

Review of Raw including the Paul Heyman-Cody Rhodes exchange with a suggestion for a better conclusion and Edge’s flailing.

The latest from New Japan and MMA.

