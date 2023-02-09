FREE PODCAST 2/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Cody-Heyman exchange, NXT back at an arena, Gunns beating Elite for tag belts, UFC, New Japan, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- Review of NXT Vengeance Day with thoughts on each match and segment, Wes Lee and Dijak’s trajectory within WWE, how being back at a major arena changed things, and more.
- Review of NXT on USA and the follow-up to Vengeance Day including the lack of logic to Daba-Kato’s return on Apollo Crews, criticism of NXT match finishes, more.
- Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including The Gunns beating The Acclaimed for the tag titles, The Elite’s athletic but otherwise empty matches, and more.
- Review of Smackdown including the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns segment and the problem with MJF’s promo.
- Review of Raw including the Paul Heyman-Cody Rhodes exchange with a suggestion for a better conclusion and Edge’s flailing.
- The latest from New Japan and MMA.
