VIP AUDIO 2/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Bret most disrespected WWE Champion? Will Vince stay in power after WWE sale? Is Eddie Kingston the problem? Why aren’t The Young Bucks pushing t-shirts anymore? More (44 min.)

Has Shawn Michaels lived out the original intent of the Bret Hart “20 Year Contract” he signed with WWE in 1996?

Who are the actual potential buyers of WWE and where does that situation stand? Will Vince McMahon likely get his wish to remain in a position of power? Has Stephanie McMahon leaving caused a ripple effect?

Shouldn’t The Elite be stepping up their contributions beyond just having highly-athletic matches on TV?

Why have The Young Bucks given away their titles as kings of merchandise to Danhaussen?

Is Bret Hart the most disrespected WWE Champion in history given how his title reigns started and ended?

Is Eddie Kingston the problem instead of seemingly everyone else who is irritating him?

Is Jade Cargill really capable of 20 minute matches?

Does it seem the plan for Cody to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Would that be a mistake? What’s the difference between the case for Cody and the case for Drew McIntyre to unset Reigns?

Why do some people remember Lanny Poffo as The Genius and others as Leaping Lanny?

