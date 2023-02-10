2/10 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Usos vs. Ricochet & Strowman for tag titles, search for Jey Uso, Escobar vs. Moss vs. Rey vs. Kross for IC Title shot

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2023

UNCASSVILLE, CONN. AT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package recapped the Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn angle last week.

-The Smackdown opening theme aired.

-Michael Cole and Wade Barrett introduced the show.

-Paul Heyman stood mid-ring. He told everyone he had pearls of wisdom to drop on them. He said ever since he and Brock Lesnar ended Undertaker’s undefeated streak, he doesn’t offer predictions, he delivers spoilers. “Kids, I’ve got a bunch of them for you tonight, so have your notepads ready.” He said the Island of Relevancy is under a two-pronged attack. He said they have Sami Zayn, “a crazed psychopathic rebel.” A “Sami” chant started. Heyman looked irritated. He said the first spoiler of the evening was “Sami Zayn is not here this evening.” He asked fans to really imagine Sami as their Undisputed Champion.

He said the other attack is happening on Raw with Cody Rhodes. Cheers and maybe a few boos, but nothing like last week. He said Cody backed him into the corner. He used a mocking tone to imitate Cody saying all he wants is to be WWE Champion and people want to make it so personal. He said Dusty Rhodes raised an idiot for a son. He said Cody thinks it shouldn’t feel personal, but the WWE Championship is the plasma that runs through their veins and the reason for their existence. He said it’s the family crest of two Samoan wrestling dynasties. “It’s the tribe of which Roman Reigns is the chief,” he said.

He said without those titles, there is no Island of Relevancy or Bloodline. He said without those titles, there is no Paul Heyman and no Roman Reigns. Sami showed up right behind Heyman in a black hoodie. Fans cheered as Heyman looked around nervously at the sudden cheers and “Sami” chants. Sami circled Heyman, looking a little disheveled. He looked up at the WrestleMania sign and then turned back to Heyman.

Sami asked for the mic. Heyman nervously handed him the mic. Sami told him to calm down. Sami said he’s not going to hurt him, but he could have by now if he wanted to. “Don’t you think that’s a little weird?” he said. He said he could have dropped him like a bag of dirt already because no one is there to protect him. He said if this was a month ago, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso would have come to his aid. He said Heyman knows why they’re not there. “Roman Reigns’s days as Universal Champion are numbered,” he said. He said Reigns is off the rails and the walls are closing in and everything is crumbling. He said he left The Bloodline. He said Jey left on his own, too. He asked what he thinks happens next with the Usos and Solo. He said Reigns pulled Solo in tight after he discovered Solo can think for himself. He asked Heyman how long that goes on.

He told Heyman that for two years, the way he looks at Reigns “is a little weird, a little creepy.” He said: “You look at him like the sun shines out his ass.” He said the Bloodline is on its way out and he knows it. Sami said Reigns has eight days left before he ends his reign at Elimination Chamber in Montreal. A “Sami!” chant broke out.

Heyman held out his hand. Sami pulled him in for a hug, but it was threatening in nature. He told Heyman to tell Reigns that he doesn’t have to worry about Cody because he’s going to be the one to take him down. He dropped the mic and left.

Cole said that’s the second time this week that Heyman has been rattled by one of Reigns’s opponents.

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked that segment. It didn’t have same type of tension and drama as the Heyman-Cody segment. Heyman emphasizing the importance of the WWE titles is the foundation that makes everything going on seem so high stakes. By acknowledging both Cody and Sami as a two-pronged attack, it makes Reigns seem like he’s under duress and high risk to lose his titles. It frames Sami and Cody not as adversaries or threats to one another, but rather two likable wrestlers each taking a stab at ending the Reigns reign. Sami was intense and serious here. I think that’s good given how emasculated he came across at times trying to get accepted by The Bloodline. It also presents him in a way maybe fans can imagine being badass and serious enough to beat Reigns. My concern is that the aspects of Sami that made him so popular are missing now. He seems humorless in the midst of trying to seem threatening and determined, and there is a risk he loses something that made him such a popular figure. I also wish there was a promo from Sami where he talked about the journey he took from wanting to be with the Bloodline to now wanting to end them. That transition promo hasn’t happened yet, and he’s just showing up as this new person who hates The Bloodline without addressing the specifics of what made him go from admiring them to wanting to be with them to now going to war with them. Fans have seen it happen, but I think Sami addressing it specifically is a missing chapter in this great Sami-Bloodline story.)



-They showed Sheamus and Drew getting psyched up backstage. [c]

(1) HIT ROW (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/B-Fab) vs. SHEAMUS & DREW MCINTYRE

Hit Row were already in the ring after the break. Drew and Sheamus made their entrance. A clip aired of Hit Row approaching WWE official Adam Pearce backstage. They complained about having to face Ricochet & Strowman last week because it was supposed to be Drew & Sheamus. They said they weren’t prepared for a change of opponents. Pearce said he would face Sheamus & Drew instead. Cole said it appeared Hit Row didn’t like it when Pearce gave them what they were looking for.

Drew punched Adonis and then gave him an overhead toss. He played to the crowd and signaled for an early Claymore Kick. Top Dolla yanked Adonis to safety at ringside. He wasn’t safe for long, as Sheamus charged at Adonis at ringside and then threw him back into the ring. Adonis dropkicked Sheamus as soon as he entered the ring. Sheamus hit an interfering Top Dolla with his barrage of forearms as the fans chanted along. Adonis recovered and leaped onto Sheamus’s back. Sheamus turned it into a White Noise. He then landed a Brogue Kick for the win. Barrett said it was an absolute mugging and Top Dolla never got a chance to even tag in.

WINNERS: Sheamus & McIntyre in 3:00.

-A vignette aired with the Viking Raiders who talked about the journey next week is pain and suffering and destiny. They cut back to Drew and Sheamus who watched the vignette and then looked at each other, absorbing the Raiders’ threatening, ominous message.

-Backstage Jimmy was on the phone leaving a voice mail for Jey asking him to get back to him when he gets the message because it’s showtime. [c]

-Cole hyped Summerslam coming to Detroit, Mich. at Ford Field this year.

-Scarlett told Karrion Kross to say it. Kross said he’s going to make Rey Mysterio suffer and put him down. She was pleased.

(2) LACEY EVANS vs. CARMON HARRESS

As Lacey made her ring entrance, they cut to a split-screen of Jimmy again asking Jey to call him back. He looked increasingly dismayed. Barrett said this is cutting it way too close for comfort. Lacey mocked Harress’s hair and then took her to the mat and kicked her against the ropes. She forearmed her and played to the crowd. Harress rolled up Lacey for a two count. Lacey rammed Harress’s head into the bottom turnbuckle over and over, then whipped her into the opposite corner. Lacey did push-ups, then taunted the fans. She turned around and dropped Harress with a Woman’s Right. She forced her to salute and then applied the Cobra Clutch for the tapout win. She took some cheat shots afterward.

WINNER: Lacey in 3:00.

-Jimmy was distraught backstage. Heyman said it appears Jimmy hasn’t reached his brother Jey. Jimmy said he’s been trying to communicate with him all day. Jimmy said he can’t defend the tag titles without a partner. Heyman’s mind was elsewhere. He said he was threatened by Sami and no one came to help him. He asked where he was. Jimmy said he was on his phone trying to get ahold of Jey. Jimmy asked Heyman to help him. Heyman said he’ll have to do it on his own. Jimmy said, as if he was trying to convince himself, that his brother will show up. Cole said that sounded like wishful thinking. [c]

-Sonya Deville was hounding Pearce backstage when Chelsea Green showed up. She said she wanted to file a complaint against the Raw manager. A frazzled Pearce said, “It’s me. Same guy, both shows.” Green said, “Rude. I don’t know how you think I’d know that.” She said she has facial amnesia and she asked if he was discriminating against her. He said he wasn’t. She whispered to Deville, “Can you believe the way he’s talking to us?” Deville said, “There’s no us.” Pearce said they deserve each other so he’s teaming them later against Liv Morgan & Racquel Rodriguez.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m enjoying Green’s character so far. Sonya was good here wanting nothing to do with Green. Pearce is good as his usual disheveled self.)

(3) JIMMY & JEY USO vs. BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET – Smackdown Tag Team Championship match

Cole said Braun and Ricochet were originally thrown together and they’ve had success. Barrett said the tag team is legit. Jimmy came out alone with his set of red and blue tag title belts. Cole said, “It’s ‘We the One’ because we’re down to one tonight.” He said Sami has left the Bloodline while Solo and Reigns aren’t there tonight. During formal ring introductions, Jimmy noticed Jey showed up in the crowd with his belts. Jey made his way down through the crowd to a mixed crowd response. Barrett said it was never in doubt and accused Cole of panicking. He said it’s feeling pretty Ucey at the Mohegan Sun. Jimmy moved in to hug Jey and Jey hugged him with enthusiasm. Cole said the Usos are back together tonight. They cut to a break before the bell. [c]

Cole said Jey showed up at the last second and “walked through the WWE Universe” to join the match just in time. Barrett said The Bloodline is whole again. Cole pushed back. After a few minutes of action, they cut to a break with Ricochet down at ringside. [c]

Back from the break, the Usos were beating on Ricochet in the ring. Ricochet eventually hot-tagged in Strowman. He plowed through the Usos, knocking Jimmy to the floor and then scoring a two count on Jey after a forearm to the chest. Fans didn’t seem to buy in to the Usos losing there.

[HOUR TWO]

The Usos made a comeback. Jey dove through the ropes at Braun and then superkicked him. Back in the ring, Jey landed a top rope bodypress for a near fall. Braun tagged out to Ricochet who landed a springboard moonsault and a standing shooting star press for a two count. Strowman tagged in and landed a running powerslam. He then launched Ricochet off his shoulders onto Jimmy with a Swanton for a near fall, with Jey yanking Jimmy out of the ring by his legs. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Braun ran around ringside and charged at Jey, but Jey ducked; Strowman crashed over the announce desk. Ricochet flip dove onto Jey at ringside. He then climbed to the top rope. Jimmy punched him and set up a superplex. Jey blind-tagged in. Ricochet shoved Jimmy to the mat and landed a shooting star press, but Jey caught him with a top rope frog splash immediately afterward for the win. Barrett said when it really counted, Jey was there for the Bloodline. The Usos hugged.

WINNERS: The Usos in 13:00 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

-Rey Mysterio said Kross is an evil human being. He said there’s nothing that will prevent him from winning the Fatal Four-later and going on to become IC Champion. [c]

-Backstage Jey told Jimmy he had his back from day one. He said they’re twins and he shouldn’t have ever doubted him. Jimmy asked Jey if he’s in or out. Jey stopped and looked at him and said, “I don’t know.” He walked away. Heyman showed up and asked if that was his brother. Jimmy said yes. Heyman asked if he said anything. Jimmy said, “No, he just left.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It was difficult hearing what Jey said before he walked away. I think Jey’s return at this point is underwhelming. He helped Jimmy and seemed happy to be there, but didn’t explain or address not calling back anyone for weeks. The fans wanted to cheer Braun & Ricochet, but also liked the Usos reuniting. It was odd.)

-Natalya paced in the ring and said something has been weighing heavily on her. She said for the first time in 15 years, Shayna Baszler took her out and broke her nose. She said she saw red long after the blood had dried. She said Shayna took something from her, so she took something from Shayna. She said she’s nothing but a cheap knockoff version of Ronda Rousey. She said she took Baszler’s spot in the Chamber and next week she’ll win the Chamber and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. She said Baszler will go back to carrying Rousey’s bags. Baszler walked out to her music, mic in hand.

Baszler said she was fighting before Rousey and signed to WWE winning titles before Rousey arrived. She said she doesn’t need anyone telling her she’s living in Rousey’s shadow. Rousey marched out to her music. Cole said they haven’t seen Rousey since she was surprised by Charlotte and lost her Smackdown Title. Rousey and Baszler gave each other a tense, uneasy look. Baszler blocked Rousey from going after Natalya, then turned and punched Natalya. Rousey and Baszler beat up Natalya together. Shotzi ran out to Natalya’s defense, but the heels knocked her out of the ring. Rousey held Natalya’s arm and then Baszler kicked it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not much crowd reaction here, including during Natalya’s promo all the way to Rousey’s return and the beatdown. Fans weren’t especially sympathetic to Natalya and, perhaps most ominously, didn’t react much to the surprise return of Rousey.)

-Jey crossed paths with Sami in the parking garage. Sami said Reigns won’t let him forget what Jey did at the Rumble. He said he hadn’t had a chance to tell him yet that it meant the world to him. He said they’re eight days away from something huge, which he said Jey has wanted to see on some level for a long time. He said Reigns is going down and he told Jey he doesn’t have to go down with the ship and there’s a way out for him. He said he wanted him to know one thing: “I acknowledge you.” He offered a fist bump. Jey told him he better leave. He looked around and then fist-bumped Sami. Some fans cheered.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not a fan of Jey looking around to be sure no one saw them before the fist-bump, even though there’s a camera three feet from him airing everything happening live to the world.) [c]

-Cole hyped that Smackdown will air live from London’s 02 Arena on June 30. He pushed combo tickets for Smackdown and Money in the Bank.

-Megan Morant approached L.A. Knight and said it’s the first time they’ve seen him since the Pitch Black match. He cut her off and said they’re not talking about that anymore. “It’s done, it’s in the past,” he said. He said he is the future and then said “Yeah” and left.

(4) CHELSEA GREEN & SONYA DEVILLE vs. RACQUEL RODRIGUEZ & LIV MORGAN

Cole said he looked forward to hearing Barrett explain what facial amnesia is. Barrett said he suffers it too after a heavy night at the pub. For the finish, Rodriguez powerbombed Morgan onto Green for the win.

WINNERS: Morgan & Rodriguez in 4:00.

-Madcap Moss talked confidently to Emma about winning tonight. [c]

-Cole hyped the Super Bowl on Fox.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m curious what kind of play WWE Smackdown gets during the Super Bowl, if any.)

-Cole threw to his prerecorded sitdown interview with Charlotte. Cole asked about her history with Rhea Ripley. He said three years after Charlotte put her in her place after a challenge, Ripley thinks it’s her time. Charlotte said Ripley chose her three years ago because she knew she was the tallest mountain to climb. She said Ripley did great in their WrestleMania match, but she was young, green, and not ready. She said she now thinks she’s ready. Charlotte laughed. She said there are levels to this business. Cole asked if Ripley is finally on her level. Charlotte said it’ll take more than three years to get to her level. Charlotte said she taught her a lesson three years ago and now, Apr. 1 at SoFi Stadium, she’s going to put her in her place once and for all.

-Ring entrances took place for Kross, Moss, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar. A soundbite aired with Escobar. [c]

-Cole and Barrett hyped next week’s Smackdown – Drew & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, Natalya & Shotzi vs. Rousey & Baszler.

(5) KARRION KROSS (w/Scarlett) vs. REY MYSTERIO vs. MADCAP MOSS vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR – Winner Earns an Intercontinental Title match

After several minutes of non-stop action with all four, Rey leaped off the top rope onto Kross. Escobar then leaped through the ropes and speared Moss. They showed Imperium watching from a luxury suite, then cut to a break with all four down at ringside. [c]

Back from the break, Kross was in control. Moss, Escobar, and Rey then each got in some offense. Escobar scored a near fall on Kross, but Kross clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Rey went for a sunset flip on Kross, but Kross blocked it. Rey head scissored Kross into position for a 619 and then landed it. Scarlett swept Rey’s leg. Cole said it’s a no DQ match so it was perfectly legal. (Why is a Fatal Four-way match “anything goes, no DQ.” It’s so stupid that’s a thing.) Kross gave Rey a Kross Hammer elbow to the back of Rey’s head. Escobar yanked Kross out of the ring. Moss leaped off the top rope and landed a flying elbow on Rey for a three count.

WINNER: Moss in 14:00 to earn IC Title match.

-Backstage, Heyman told Jimmy he was just on the phone with Reigns. He said there’s no reception in this room or he’d have him talk to him directly. Heyman told Jimmy that Reigns wants the two of them to watch the show on TV next week “because, you know, sometimes you see things on TV that you don’t see when you’re here live.” He patted Jimmy on his shoulder and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: So that seemed to be a nod to Jey and Sami having that conversation earlier. That was a weird way to end the show. Heyman seems to have moved to messing with Jimmy instead of Sami.)