2/10 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Usos vs. Ricochet/Strowman Smackdown Tag Team Title, Fatal 4-Way to determine IC title number one contender

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2023

UNCASVILLE, CT AT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s episode of Smackdown. Roman Reigns asked Jimmy Uso where his brother was. The video then replayed the closing moments of the Royal Rumble. The video went back to last week with Reigns’ speech to Jimmy and Solo Sikoa. After this, it showed Reigns’ appearance in the ring and the attack from Sami Zayn. The video then showed the subsequent attack on Zayn by the Bloodline after his challenge to Reigns. The video ended with Reigns accepting Zayn’s challenge then holding up both championships.

-The Smackdown video intro played. After the video, pyro exploded on the stage in the arena and the camera panned the crowd. Michael Cole said the clock is ticking toward the biggest match of Zayn’s life. Cole then welcomed the audience to the show. They then showed a graphic for Reigns against Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Wade Barrett hyped the match.

-Paul Heyman was in the ring. He introduced himself. He then said he’s here to drop some pearls of wisdom. Heyman said that ever since he and Brock Lesnar conquered the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at Wrestlemania, Heyman doesn’t offer predictions, he gives spoilers. He said he has a few tonight. Heyman said that the Island of Relevancy is under a two pronged attack. He said Smackdown’s challenger for Elimination Chamber is Sami Zayn. The crowd chanted “Sami, Sami”. Heyman said the first spoiler for the evening is that Zayn is not in the building. Heyman asked if anyone could imagine Zayn as champion. The crowd cheered. Heyman then said that there is also a challenge from Raw with Cody Rhodes. The crowd cheered mildly. Heyman then mocked Rhodes. Heyman said he didn’t know Dusty Rhodes raised a moron for a son. Heyman said it couldn’t be more personal. He said that the belts are not wrestling championships, but the centerpiece of the Island of Relevancy. He said they’re the reason they’re here in WWE. He said its the crest for the Anoai and Fatu dynasties. Heyman said that without the titles, there is no Island of Relevancy, and there’s no Bloodline, and there’s no Paul Heyman, and there’s no Roman Reigns.

-Zayn appeared in a hoodie behind Heyman. He removed the hood and the crowd cheered. Zayn walked around Heyman and stopped under the Wrestlemania sign. Zayn stuck out his hand to ask for the mic. Heyman reluctantly handed it over. Zayn smirked. Zayn then told Heyman to calm down. He said not to worry because he won’t hurt him. Zayn said if he wanted to, he could have by now. Zayn asked Heyman if he thought that was weird. Zayn said no one is here to protect Heyman. He said if it was a month ago, Sikoa, Jimmy or Jey would have attacked him already. Zayn said it’s not a month ago and Heyman is out here by himself. Zayn said Heyman knows why. Zayn said that Reigns’ days as champion are numbered. Zayn said he left the Bloodline and Jey walked out. Zayn asked what Jimmy is going to do next. He said is he going to side with his abusive cousin or his twin brother? Zayn asked how long it would be until Sikoa walks away. Zayn then asked about Heyman. Zayn said how Heyman looks at Reigns is weird and creepy. He said Heyman looks at Reigns like the sun shines out of his ass. Zayn said that Heyman knows what the whole Bloodline knows, that the Bloodline is on its way out. Zayn said that he has a spoiler. Zayn said that Reigns only has eight days left. The crowd chanted for Zayn again.

-Heyman stuck out his hand and asked for the mic back. Zayn pulled him in and gave him a hug. Zayn said that Heyman can tell Reigns that he doesn’t need to worry about Rhodes because he’s going to be the one to take him down. Zayn exited the ring. Heyman dropped to his knees and picked the belts up off the mat.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was slightly more of an explanation from Zayn, but it’s not everything that I hoped for. I really wish he would have explained why he left the Bloodline. He did a good job of planting some seeds for why other members might leave, but again, he still hasn’t fully explained his reasoning and that is disappointing. I do like the fact that he’s continuing to not be meek and afraid. I also really like the fact that he brushed off Rhodes because Reigns should be worried about him and not Rhodes. That’s the attitude that Zayn should have. I don’t believe he has a chance, but I won’t lie, the conviction in his voice made me more of a believer than I have been up to this point. Solid segment. Not on the level we saw from Rhodes and Heyman on Monday. or even as good as last week, but it was solid.)

-They showed a graphic for the Tag Team championship match later tonight. Barrett and Cole speculated about whether or not Jey would show up.

-The Brawling Brutes were shown in the back with Drew McIntyre. They chanted banger after banger. Cole hyped them for after the break. [c]

-Hit Row was in the ring. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre made their entrance. Cole called them one of the most physical tag teams in WWE. Cole then threw to a video with Hit Row confronting Adam Pearce. Pearce laughed at them and gave them a match against McIntyre and Sheamus.

(1) HIT ROW (Ashante the Adonis & Top Dolla w/ B-Fabb) vs. SHEAMUS & DREW McINTYRE

McIntyre started against Adonis. Adonis talked trash to McIntyre. McIntyre cocked his head then delivered a big Glasgow’s Kiss headbutt. McIntyre then delivered a belly to belly that sent Adonis across the ring. McIntyre counted down but Top Dolla pulled Adonis out of the ring. Sheamus ran around the ring after a tag and took Adonis down. Sheamus and Top Dolla jawed at ringside. Adonis attacked Sheamus coming back in the ring. Sheamus recovered quickly and delivered an Irish Curse Backbreaker. Sheamus went for Ten Beats but Top Dolla broke it up. Sheamus caught Top Dolla with a knee then gave him the Ten Beats. Sheamus turned to tag in McIntyre but Adonis jumped on his back. Sheamus countered into White Noise. Sheamus got up and taunted to set up a Brogue. Top Dolla entered the ring and McIntyre ran across the screen and took him out with a Claymore. Sheamus hit Adonis with a Brogue Kick and covered him for the win.

WINNER: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre in 4:00

-Sheramus and McIntyre posed on the corners. The Viking Raiders and Valhalla appeared on the screen. Valhalla said the Gods have chosen two warriors once destined for greatness but now sentenced to sacrifice. Erik and Ivar named McIntyre and Sheamus. The Viking Raiders said they’ll face pain and suffering and next week is destiny.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Anybody still have hope for Hit Row? I know that Sheamus and McIntyre are main eventers in the Tag Division right now, but that was a joke. The video after was a nice touch and a decent enough set up for the match next week. The story doesn’t have much to it, but their first match was pretty good so I assume the second will be more of the same. Cole mentioned Wrestlemania with McIntyre and Sheamus. It’s a little alarming that neither of them has much of anything going on with Mania right around the corner. I’m surprised that Cole drew attention to that.)

-Jimmy was in the back on the phone. He said it’s showtime tonight and to call him back when he gets the message. Cole said that Jimmy is trying to get in touch with Jey. [c]

-Cole announced Summerslam for Ford Field in Detroit on August 1.

-Karrion Kross was in the back with Scarlett. He said the four way match is his. Scarlett said that Kross knows what he has to do and she wants to hear him say it. Kross said that he’s going to make Rey Mysterio suffer and he’s going to put him down.

-Lacey Evans made her entrance.

-They showed Jimmy in the back on the phone again. He urged the other line to call him back. Cole and Barrett questioned whether or not Jey would answer.

-Evans’ opponent was already in the ring. Cole introduced the jobber.

(2) LACEY EVANS vs. CAMERON HARRIS

Evans took Harris down and tossed her into the ropes. Evans delivered a series of crossfaces. The ref pulled Evans back and Harris rolled her up for a quick two count. Evans recovered and slammed Harris repeatedly into the turnbuckles. Evans whipped Harris into the opposite corner then did push ups. Evans attacked Harris in the corner then went to the second rope to gloat. Evans delivered the Woman’s Right then locked on the Cobra Clutch for the win.

WINNER: Lacey Evans in 2:00

-Evans wouldn’t release the hold. The ref tried to pull Evans off and she finally broke.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, they’re certainly trying with Evans. I actually like the idea of having her beat some jobbers. I think it’s effective. Unfortunately, Evans may be too damaged for any of this to mean much at this point. I’m surprised they’re continuing to put effort into her. Especially considering there’s not really a logical opponent for her on Smackdown right now.)

-Jimmy was in the back on the phone again. He was upset that it went to voicemail again. Heyman was next to him. He said he assumes that means that Jimmy hasn’t gotten ahold of Jey. Jimmy said that he’s tried everything from Jey’s girlfriends house, to his DM’s, to his texts, and he’s gotten nothing. Heyman then said that Zayn held him hostage in the ring and no one came out to save him. Jimmy said that he’s been trying to get ahold of Jey and no one is here tonight. Jimmy asked if Heyman could help him defend the titles. Heyman said that Jimmy is going to have to do it on his own. Jimmy then said that Jey will be there. He then reiterated to Heyman that Jey would be there.

-They showed a graphic for the Smackdown Tag Team title match. Cole said that Jimmy will defend after the break. [c]

-Cole and Barrett were at ringside. Barrett asked where Jey was. Cole then threw to a video package on last week’s Women’s Four Way match to determine another challenger in the Women’s Elimination Chamber.

-Adam Pearce was in the back with Sonya Deville. Deville asked why she isn’t in the Elimination Chamber. Chelsea Green appeared. She said she was looking for the Smackdown manager to file a complaint against the Raw manager. Pearce informed Green that it’s him and he’s the same person. Green said she has facial amnesia and asked if Pearce was discriminating against her. Green asked Deville if she heard how Pearce was talking to them. Deville said there isn’t a them. Pearce became frustrated and said that Deville and Green would team up tonight in a match. Pearce stormed off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: For Matt Cardona’s sake, I really hope the Chelsea Green thing is an act.)

-Braun Strowman and Ricochet made their entrance.

-The Usos’ music played and Jimmy made his entrance on his own. Cole asked if Jey was anywhere near Mohegan Sun to help his brother. Jimmy looked concerned.

-Formal ring introductions took place.

-Jey Uso appeared in the stands and made his way to the ring. He hopped the barricade and got in the ring. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Yes! Ok, maybe it’s an overreaction, but I have zero interest in Jimmy being the Uso that defends by himself. Jey’s entrance was awesome, but it does beg the question of why he couldn’t answer the phone.)

(3) RICOCHET & BRAUN STROWMAN vs. THE USOS (Jimmy & Jey) (c) -Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

Ricochet and Jey locked up. Jey went after the arm. Ricochet flipped around but Jey put Ricochet in a headlock. Ricochet sent Jey off the ropes but Jey took Ricochet down with a shoulder tackle. Jey continued control and tagged in Jimmy. Jimmy entered and punched at Ricochet. Jimmy whipped Ricochet into the corner and Ricochet leapfrogged then came off the ropes with a backspring elbow. Ricochet took Jimmy to the corner and tagged in Strowman. Strowman sent Jimmy into the corner hard. Strowman punched at Jimmy then whipped him into the opposite corner. Ricochet tagged back in and splashed Jimmy in the corner. Strowman tossed Jimmy out of the corner into a dropkick from Ricochet. Jimmy dropped to the outside to regroup with Jey. Jimmy got back in the ring and circled with Ricochet. They locked up. Ricochet swept Jimmy’s leg then delivered a standing moonsault for a near fall. Ricochet went back to a cover and Jimmy fought out at a count of one. Jey made a blind tag and the Usos hit an alley oop Samoan Drop. Jey knocked Ricochet to the outside. Ricochet looked around in disbelief as Jey stood tall in the ring. [c]

Cole touted the Usos’ reign at 572 days. Jey was in control of Ricochet. Ricochet fought up and went for a kick but Jey blocked. Ricochet flipped out but Jey took him down with a big right hand. Jimmy tagged in. Jey pounded on Ricochet in the corner. Jimmy switched out and beat Ricochet down. Jimmy charged Ricochet in the corner but Ricochet caught him coming in with a big kick. Ricochet crawled toward Strowman but Jimmy held him back. Jimmy whipped Ricochet off the ropes and Ricochet hit a springboard crossbody. Strowman and Jey tagged in. Strowman took down Jimmy and Jey then splashed Jey in the corner. Strowman then took Jey down with a big right.

[HOUR TWO]

Strowman called for Jey to get up. Strowman ran the ropes and looked for a clothesline but Jey pulled the ropes down and sent Strowman to the floor. Strowman got on the apron and Jey knocked him off. Strowman took down Jimmy on the outside. Jey hit a suicide dive that sent Strowman into the announce table. Back in the ring, Jey hit a superkick followed by a crossbody for a near fall. Strowman went for a powerslam but Jey wriggled out. Jey superkicked Strowman into Ricochet for a tag. Ricochet hit a Lionsault on Jey for a near fall. Jimmy tagged in. Ricochet took Jey down with a superkick. Strowman tagged in. Strowman hit a running powerslam on Jimmy. Ricochet tagged in and climbed to Strowman’s shoulders. Ricochet hit a senton bomb off Strowman’s shoulders and covered Jimmy. Jey pulled Ricochet off at a count of two. Strowman ran around the ring and tried to take out Jey but Jey ducked and Strowman flew across the announce table. Ricochet ran the ropes and took out Jey with a dive. Ricochet climbed to the top rope. Jimmy climbed up and met Ricochet with right hands. Jey tagged himself in. Ricochet hit the Shooting Star Press on Jimmy but Jey hit him with a splash immediately after. Jey made the cover for the win.

WINNER: The Usos in 13:00 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championship

-The Usos celebrated in the ring. Jey helped Jimmy to his feet and the brothers hugged.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was hoping they would go a little bit longer. I liked Ricochet against the Usos. It was novel because we haven’t seen it four hundred times before. Strowman was fine here, but he is what he is at this point. I loved the story of this match with Jey’s return. On top of that, they framed him as the star of the two brothers. Jey basically had all the high spots in the match and looked like the best wrestler out there. He actually is, too. Anyway, small gripe about the unrealistic finish because of the comical bounce Ricochet had to do to get into position for Jey’s splash. I loved the idea of it, but it looked a little hokey on the replay.)

-Rey Mysterio was in the back. He called Kross a dangerous human being. Mysterio said he’s been an underdog his whole life and nothing is going to stop him from winning the Fatal Four Way, then winning the Intercontinental title. [c]

-The Usos were in the back. Jey said he has Jimmy’s back. Jimmy asked if Jey was in or out. Jey said that he didn’t know and walked off. Heyman appeared. He asked if that was Jey. Jimmy said yes. Heyman asked if Jey said anything. Jimmy said that Jey just left. Heyman said “yeet” and walked off.

-Natalya was in the ring. They showed a graphic for the Elimination Chamber. Cole ran down the rules. Natalya had a mic. She said something has been weighing on her heart. She said Shayna Baszler broke her nose. Natalya said she was seeing red long after the blood had dried. She said Baszler took something from her, so she took something from Baszler. Natalya called Baszler a knock off Ronda Rousey. Natalya said she took Baszler’s spot in the Elimination Chamber. Natalya said she’s going to win the Chamber and go to Wrestlemania and Baszler is going to go back to carrying Rousey’s bags.

-Shayna Baszler appeared. She said she’s tired of everyone dismissing her accomplishments. Baszler said she did everything before Rousey, so she doesn’t need to hear that she’s living in Rousey’s shadow.

-Rousey made her entrance. She entered the ring with Baszler and Natalya. Rousey stepped toward Natalya and Baszler pulled her back. Natalya punched Baszler. Baszler and Rousey took Natalya down and double teamed her. Shotzi ran down to make the save but Baszler and Rousey took her out too. Rousey and Baszler continued the assault on Natalya. They stood tall in the ring as Natalya and Shotzi regrouped on the floor.

-Jey walked in the back. He bumped into Zayn. Zayn welcomed him back. Zayn said he can’t imagine what Jey is going through and he doesn’t want to put Jey in a tough spot. Zayn said he knows Reigns and Jey knows him even better. Zayn said that Reigns won’t let Jey forget. Zayn said what Jey did meant the world to him. He said that in eight days, Reigns is going down. Zayn said he didn’t know how he was going to do it, but he’s going to take Jey down. Zayn said he knows that Jey has wanted to see it. Zayn said that he acknowledges Jey. Zayn lifted his hand for a fist bump. Jey said that Zayn needs to get out of here with that. Zayn said he was leaving. Jey raised his fist and bumped Zayn. The crowd popped and Zayn walked off. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: With everything that we’ve been through with these two characters, that moment felt more special than it probably should have, but it sure was special. Jey showed that the bond between he and Zayn was real and meant something to him. Again, Zayn’s speeches tonight actually have me believing he could win. Logic then enters my head and tells me not to be ridiculous. But, Zayn has made some solid points and I love his “one way or another” attitude. After Jey’s fist bump, I assume he’ll be involved in the finish somehow. But the question is, how? Will he help Zayn or betray him? So much to like here and for the record, I’d rather they be partners than Zayn and Owens. At least Jey is a good friend who stands up for Zayn.)

-L.A. Knight was in the back. Megan Morant approached. She said it’s the first time they’ve seen him since the Pitch Black match. Knight said he doesn’t want to talk about that or Bray Wyatt. He said that it’s on to the future and the future is L.A. Knight.

-Deville and Green were in the ring. Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance followed by Liv Morgan.

(4) SONYA DEVILLE & CHELSEA GREEN vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & LIV MORGAN

Morgan started with Deville. Deville got a headlock and Morgan shot her off the ropes. Deville took her down with a shoulder block. Morgan took control and hit a couple of splashes in the corner followed by a knee. Morgan went to the top rope and came off but Deville countered with a knee of her own and covered Morgan for a near fall. Green tagged in and took down Morgan for another near fall. Green complained to the ref. Deville tagged back in and knocked down Morgan. Morgan fought back with an elbow. Deville charged her in the corner and Morgan moved. Morgan went to make a tag but Deville pulled Morgan back by the hair. Deville took Morgan to the corner and Morgan fought out. Morgan tagged in Rodriguez. Rodriguez took down Deville then delivered a fallaway slam. Rodriguez then hit a corkscrew elbow off the ropes and covered Deville. Deville grabbed the bottom rope to cause the break. Deville tagged in Green. Green tried to avoid entering the ring but Rodriguez pulled her in. Green accidentally knocked Deville off the apron. Rodriguez lifted Green and Morgan tagged in. Rodriguez delivered a Tahana Bomb. Morgan came in and hit Oblivion. Rodriguez then powerbombed Morgan into Green. Morgan made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan in 4:00

-Madcap Moss was in the back with Emma. He said not everything has gone his way lately, but tonight, he’s got this. Emma said that Moss does have this. The camera panned out to reveal Moss’ new trunks. Moss said thanks to Emma he looks great so now he feels great. He said the IC title is going to look great on him. Emma nodded in approval. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: I like the new shorts for Moss. That’s a good change. He and Emma together could be a solid thing for him, but he’s probably too damaged for it to matter that much. He needs a ton of rehab and honestly, there’s too many better mid-carders on the roster. Shame they didn’t change the awful name to match his new trunks.)

-Cole had a sit-down with Charlotte Flair. Cole said that we’re fifty days away from Wrestlemania. Cole mentioned that they battled each other three years ago at Mania and Charlotte put Rhea Ripley in her place. Charlotte said that three years ago, Ripley wasn’t ready and Charlotte won. Charlotte said that she would hope Ripley is ready now. Charlotte said there’s levels to this. Cole asked if Ripley is on Charlotte’s level. Charlotte said it’s going to take more than three years to get on her level. Charlotte said at Wrestlemania she’s going to put Ripley in her place once and for all.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I liked the format of this with Cole and sit down interview style. I wish they did more of that. Anyway, the content was ok, but Ripley didn’t choose Charlotte three years ago, Charlotte chose her. They’re acting like that doesn’t matter, and honestly, it kind of does. Considering that this was a pre-tape, they could have fixed that and they chose not to. That’s somewhat concerning. Anyway, they’re treating this match like a big deal. I don’t know if it will headline Night One of Wrestlemania, but it seems like they’re thinking about it.)

-Karrion Kross made his entrance with Scarlett. Moss then made his entrance with Emma. Santos Escobar followed with Zelina Vega. Rey Mysterio then made his entrance. Cole said that Gunther has been champion since June and it’s the longest reign of the 21st century. Gunther and Imperium were shown watching in the stands with some beers. Barrett called it a scouting mission. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the Viking Raiders against Sheamus and McIntyre next week. They then announced that Natalya and Shotzi would take on Rousey and Baszler. Cole then mentioned that the winner of tonight’s four way would get their match against Gunther next week on Smackdown.

(5) KARRION KROSS (w/ Scarlett) vs. MADCAP MOSS (w/ Emma) vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Zelina Vega) vs. REY MYSTERIO – Winner Receives an Intercontinental Championship Match

Escobar and Moss paired off as Kross and Mysterio paired off. Moss then attacked Kross and Kross disposed of Moss. Kross took Mysterio down and approached Escobar. Escobar started to go after Mysterio but Kross stopped him. Kross dumped Escobar to the outside. Kross delivered a big boot to Mysterio then put him on the top rope. Mysterio knocked Kross off and leapt off with a senton. Mysterio ran the ropes but Kross caught him with a big boot. Escobar entered the ring and chopped Kross. Mysterio charged Escobar and Escobar launched Mysterio into Kross. Moss ran and hit shoulder blocks on Escobar and Kross in the corners. Escobar took Moss out with a forearm. Escobar then took Kross out with a flying knee. Mysterio got back in the ring. Escobar and Mysterio squared off. Escobar took Mysterio down with a superkick. Mysterio came off the top rope with a hurricanrana. Escobar hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a near fall. Mysterio then set up Escobar for a 619 but Escobar moved and kicked Mysterio in the gut. Mysterio went to the top rope and dove off onto Kross on the outside. Escobar then hit a suicide dive to take out Moss. All four men were down on the outside as they cut to break. [c]

Gunther looked on from the stands. Kross made a cover on Escobar for a near fall. Kross then tossed Mysterio with a suplex. He covered Mysterio for a near fall. Kross went after Moss and sent him off the ropes. Moss countered and took him down with a shoulder tackle. Moss then took out Escobar and Mysterio with shoulder tackles. Kross recovered and came off the ropes but Moss delivered a spinebuster. Moss then looked for a suplex on Escobar but Escobar wriggled out and rolled Moss up for a near fall. Escobar then hit a superkick and got another near fall. Mysterio took down Escobar and covered him for a near fall. Kross went for a slam on Mysterio but Mysterio countered with a DDT. Escobar hit a Phantom Driver on Mysterio and made the cover. Moss broke up the count after two. Escobar went to the top and Moss met him there. Moss went for a fallaway slam but Escobar fought out. Escobar hit a hurricanrana off the top and covered Moss for a near fall. Kross knocked Escobar to the floor. Mysterio went for a sunset flip but Kross blocked and lifted Mysterio. Mysterio countered and set up Kross on the ropes. Mysterio delivered a 619. Scarlett then distracted Mysterio and Kross took him out with a Kross Hammer. Moss hit an elbow drop off the top rope on Mysterio and covered him for the win.

WINNER: Madcap Moss in 14:00 to earn an Intercontinental Championship Match next week on Smackdown

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really? This is what we’re doing now? So Karrion Kross can’t get a pin on Mysterio but we’re going to give one to Madcap Moss? I’m all for giving guys opportunities, but this was a terrible choice. The only way this makes sense is if you want to save Kross and Escobar for down the road against Gunther when it means more. That’s about it. I get not going back to Mysterio as we’ve already seen it, but I kind of thought that’s what was going to happen. Again, I’m not against the surprise here, but it seems like a waste of a title match for Gunther. Not for nothing, if Gunther has a good match with Moss next week, then he’s got to be considered one of the top workers right now. He’s gotten good matches out of everyone he’s worked with. If he can add someone as limited as Moss to that mix, then he’s showing that he can do it with pretty much anyone. I’ll take another Gunther win, but this match really wasn’t what I had in mind.)

-Jimmy was in the back. Heyman appeared. He said he wanted to put Jimmy on the phone with Reigns but there’s no reception in here. Heyman said that Reigns wanted Jimmy to know that he was right and Jey was there for him. He said that Jey is a loyal brother. Heyman said that he needs Jimmy and Jey to stay home and watch the TV show next week. He said that sometimes, you see things on TV that you don’t see when you’re here live.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I absolutely love that they did that. I love it. Reigns is clearly watching the show at home, so he saw the moment with Zayn and Jey just like the rest of us did. That’s the kind of thing that SHOULD happen. They’re not ignoring it like the fans at home are in on something that the wrestlers aren’t privy to. Bravo. I hope Jimmy gets it and watches the show on his DVR or something and confronts Jey. This could also explain their Canadian absence. I have a feeling they’ll find a way to get Jey into Canada for Elimination Chamber. They don’t need Jimmy for that part of the angle anyway. This was a great way to end the show after the thread all night long. Good stuff.)