FOCO announces Bigheads for NWO Hogan, Orton, Piper

FOCO has announced that the next three Bigheads will be NWO Hulk Hogan, Randy Orton, and Roddy Piper.

The Bigheads feature each wrestler in an action pose wearing their signature outfits. The Roddy Piper and Randy Orton Bigheads are limited to 144 units, retail for $55, and stand at nearly 10 inches tall.

There are two NWO Hulk Hogan Bigheads. The standard version is limited to 223 units and retails for $55. The variant retails for $65 and is limited to 72 units. Both stand at nearly 10 inches tall as well.

The Hogan, Orton, and Piper Bigheads are expected to ship no later than June 23. You can pre-order them here.