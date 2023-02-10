FREE PODCAST 2/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Bryant: Rumble fallout, Rousey follow-up, Elimination Chamber developments, Live callers, On-Site Correspondent, Mailbag (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (2-5-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant to react to the Feb. 5 episode of Monday Night Raw including live callers early in the show discussing top segments of the show. Then they’re joined by an on-site correspondent who attended Raw in Des Moines, Iowa. And then a mailbag segment heavy on women’s topics coming out of Raw including Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, and Ronda Rousey.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO