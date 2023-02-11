FREE PODCAST 2/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Krol: Jey returns, Heyman and Sami exchange, Moss earns IC Title shot, Rousey returns, live callers (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on the latest Sami Zayn-Bloodline developments and whether it feels rushed or something is missing, even if it’s still largely working. Also, Jey Uso returns, Ronda Rousey returns, Madcap Moss earns an IC Title match, Charlotte’s sitdown promo and analysis of her character now, and more with live callers and emails.

