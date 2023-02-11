FREE PODCAST 2/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom preview Elimination Chamber, Pat & Johnny rank 7 Best Factions ever (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. Nick and Tom preview WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 on a night that looks like it might turn a Canadian crowd firmly away from the WWE.

Then we jump back five years (2-6-2013) to Pat McNeill’s “Making the List” podcast. Pat welcomes reality TV legend and podcaster Jonny Fairplay, and they compile their list of the 7 Best Factions in Pro Wrestling History, with everyone from D-Generation X to the First Family entering into the discussion. Pat & Jonny also manage to discuss Jonny’s appearance on Being The Elite, the merits of the Blue World Order and Hot Stuff International, Roman Reigns’s continued alt-popularity, and the Bullet Club rolling into North Carolina that weekend.

