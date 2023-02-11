FREE PODCAST 2/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Dustin Rhodes talks about Cody, Goldust, picking future stars, Sean Waltman joins interview too (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episodes from ten years ago (2-6-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Dustin Rhodes (a/k/a Goldust) who talks about battling brother Cody at Sunday’s Royal Rumble, how did it come about, the evolution of the Goldust character over the years, his favorite matches dating back to Steve Austin pre-WWF days in WCW, he gives his picks future main event stars, and much more including live calls and email questions. Also, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman does run-in at end of the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow. Sit back and listen to two long-time friends discuss future stars, their past, and more.

