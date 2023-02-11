VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #746 (February 22, 2003): McNeill asks whether McMahons have run out of steam as on-air characters, Top 50 Stories of 2002, Powell on Tough Enough

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #746 cover-dated February 22, 2003: This issue features a cover story on whether WWE can draw with an off-brand PPV, No Way Out, between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania… Pat McNeill’s feature column suggests the McMahon characters have run their course, along with perhaps some other top names… Jason Powell’s column catches up with former Tough Enough contestants… The Top 50 Stories of 2002 by Wade Keller… Plus the TNA PPV report and roundtable reviews, Torch Newswire, reviews of Raw and Smackdown, 1993 Backtrack, Live Event results, and several Backtracks…

