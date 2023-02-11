VIP AUDIO 2/11 – The Fix Flashback (1-27-2016): Analyzing Raw debut of Styles and guessing his upside, Sasha’s push, Triple H’s victory speech, Austin Aries NXT potential, Matt Hardy in TNA, WM23 speculation (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 27, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- Monday Night Raw and the fallout from the Royal Rumble including Triple H’s victory speech and whether there were some comments worth reading into regarding Roman Reigns.
- The Fastlane main event and how it was announced.
- The continued push of Sasha Banks in the Divas Title mix.
- The debut of A.J. Styles on Raw against Chris Jericho and early indications of Styles’s ceiling in WWE.
- The Rock.
- A look at the latest hints regarding the WrestleMania 32 lineup.
- TNA Impact with Matt Hardy as heel champion with Reby.
- Austin Aries signed to NXT and what his WWE potential is and why he could be his own worst enemy.
- TNA’s announcement of extending deals for The Wolves and Jeff Hardy.
- The A.J. Styles-TNA contract dispute.
- A look ahead to UFC on Fox and the disintegration of yet another UFC PPV due to injuries.
