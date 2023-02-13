AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Top five in key demo, but viewership and demo rating sharply down from year ago numbers, 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last week’s AEW Dynamite (2/1) averaged 899,000 live and same-night viewers on TBS (across all cable and streaming services), essentially even with the prior week, but down from the 1,003,000 from two weeks ago. The prior ten weeks averaged 920,000.

One year ago, the Feb. 8, 2022 episode drew 1.129 million viewers. The prior ten weeks averaged 974000.

Two years ago, the Feb. 10, 2021 episode drew 741,000 viewers. The prior ten weeks averaged 832,000.

The key 18-49 demo rating was 0.30, essentially even with the 0.31 the week before. The prior ten-weeks averaged 0.26. That landed the show no. 5 among all shows on cable TV in that demographic. One year ago, Dynamite drew a 0.41 rating, up from the prior ten week average of 0.37.

It also drew a 0.39 rating among men 18-49 (down from 0.43) and 0.30 among men 18-34. The total cable household rating was 0.67. The prior ten weeks averaged 0.64.

Last week’s episode headlined with The Acclaimed defending the AEW Tag Team Titles to the Gunns plus Bryan Danielson vs. Rush, The Elite vs. Top Flight & A.R. Fox, MJF vs. Takeshita, and a Ricky Starks gaunlet challenge.

We also have updates on 7-day viewership totals for recent episodes:

-Jan. 18 Dynamite: 1.126 million

-Jan. 11 Dynamite: 1.129 million

-Jan. 4 Dynamite: 1.033 million.

The streak of drawing more than 1 million viewers after seven days of delayed views is eight. It has topped 1 million 47 out of the last 52 weeks.