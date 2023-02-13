FREE PODCAST 2/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 284, discuss future of UFC’s featherweight division, preview upcoming Fight Night, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick money review UFC 284, discuss the future of the UFC’s featherweight division, and preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Jéssica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield. The show closes with the guys giving a short preview of WWE’s Elimination Chamber PPV.

