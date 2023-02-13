Jay White contract status update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay White is reportedly looking to make a move back to the United States.

Fightful is reporting that the former IWGP World Champion is looking to return to the US now that is time with New Japan Pro Wrestling is seemingly over. White lost a “Loser Leaves New Japan” match to Hikuleo over the weekend at NJPW New Beginning 2023.

The report indicates that WWE has had significant interest in bringing White into the company, but that overtures to White have remained quiet and that White signing with the company is far from a guarantee. White is scheduled to wrestle Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley event on February 18.

NJPW Battle in the Valley will air live on PPV and will feature the New Japan debut of Mercedes Mone, formerly Sasha Banks in WWE. Mone will wrestle Kairi for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Other matches on the show include Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP World Championship, Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide, and more.

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Match Card with Jay White

Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone – IWGP Women’s Championship

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor – Filthy Rules Fight

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew – NJPW Openweight Tag Team Championship

Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, Kushida, The DKC & Volador Jr.

David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Clark Connors – IWGP Television Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – IWGP World Championship

