UPDATED: NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 13, 2023

Full NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Match Card
New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to California for a major PPV event featuring the New Japan in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, in the WWE.

When: Saturday February 18, 2023

Where: San Jose Civic Arena in San Jose, CA

How To Watch: Live on Fite TV

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Match Card

  • Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone – IWGP Women’s Championship
  • Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston
  • Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor – Filthy Rules Fight
  • The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew – NJPW Openweight Tag Team Championship
  • Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, Kushida, The DKC & Volador Jr.
  • David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish
  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Clark Connors – IWGP Television Championship
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – IWGP World Championship

