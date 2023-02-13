NJPW reveals brackets for NJPW Cup 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has revealed the bracket for the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament.

The NJPW Cup will begin on March 5. This tournament will have 24 competitors and eight will get a first round bye. The winner of the NJPW Cup 2023 will advance to Sakura Genesis to wrestle for the the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis on April 8.

The eight wrestlers receiving byes are:

Kenta

Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto

Will Ospreay

NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga

Great-O-Khan

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW Cup 2023 First Round matches:

March 5 (NJPW 51st anniversary show)

Sanada vs. Taichi

Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo

March 6

Evil vs. Ren Narita

Toru Yano vs. Mark Davis

David Finlay vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Shota Umino vs. Yujiro Takahashi

March 10

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kyle Fletcher

Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare

NJPW Cup 2023 Second Round matches:

March 11

Sanada vs. Taichi winner vs. Kenta

Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo winner vs. Chase Owens

March 12

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kyle Fletcher winner vs. Hirooki Goto

Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare winner vs. Tama Tonga

March 13

Toru Yanoa vs. Mark Davis winner vs. Will Ospreay

Ren Narita vs. Evil winner vs. Jeff Cobb

March 15

David Finlay vs. Tomohiro Ishii winner vs. Great-O-Khan

Shota Umino vs. Yujiro Takahashi winner vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The quarterfinals will be held on March 17 and March 18. The semi-final round will take place on March 19. The finals are set to take place on March 21.