Hiromu Takahshi’s next title defense has been made official.

Lio Rush challenged Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship at The New Beginning in Osaka on Feb. 11 in a video package that aired after Takahashi’s tag match on the card. NJPW made the match official today.

Takahashi will now defend the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship against Rush at the NJPW Cup 2023 Final event on March 21.