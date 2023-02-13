VIP AUDIO 2/13 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look at some memorable matches & moments of an interpromotional nature in Japanese wrestling. UWFi, New Japan, “The Hesei Terrorist,” Stack of Arms, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by good friend Dean Knickerbocker for a show designed to complement this week’s PWTorch column on the history of interpromotional wrestling in Japan as we embark on a 2023 which seems to be shaping up heavily in that direction. After discussing the positives and negatives of this approach historically, and what they’d like to see from feuds such as Okada vs. Kiyomiya, the lads take a look back at a couple of very interesting matches and angles from the past. They revisit an era where New Japan and UWFi were at each other’s throats with a look at Keiji Muto’s IWGP Title defense against Nobuhiko Takada at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 1996. From there, it’s another interesting New Japan feud with some different dynamics at play as Judo star Naoya Ogawa and “The Hesei Terrorist” Kazunari Murakami create chaos in 2000 under the “UFO” banner. Finally, it’s a Dean Knickerbocker personal favorite as they look at Yuji Nagata’s 2012 advancement into All Japan to feud with the Stack of Arms stable. A great chat about some wrestling that we would highly endorse checking out!

