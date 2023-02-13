SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 8, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Indi Hartwell & Creed Brothers make Main Event debuts

(1) DANA BROOKE vs. INDI HARTWELL

The women locked up but Hartwell immediately shoved Brooke to the mat and gave her a big thumbs up. They squared off again and this time Brooke smoothly whipped Hartwell to the mat. Brooke declared it was “One-one!” and they shook hands. Hartwell knocked Brooke down with a shoulder block then covered for a one-count. Brooke hit Hartwell with her own shoulder block, but Hartwell didn’t budge. Brooke seemed amused by her own futility, then pointed at Hartwell and said, “You’re tall!”

Brooke ran the ropes, ducked a clothesline, and this time succeeded with a shoulder block knock down. She covered Hartwell for two. Hartwell came back with with a kick, elbow, punch combo that knocked Brooke to the mat. She covered Brooke for two. Hartwell delivered a series of three clotheslines while maintaining control of Brooke’s wrist with her free hand. She covered Brooke for another two-count. She tried a couple more quick pins to no avail, then applied a chinlock.

Brooke battled out, but Hartwell kicked Brooke in the face and covered her for two, then went back to the chinlock. Brooke got free again, then landed some elbow strikes and kicks. She clotheslined Hartwell to the mat, then hit a reverse elbow in the corner before taking Hartwell down with a bulldog. She covered Hartwell for two. Hartwell power slammed Brooke and covered for two. Brooke rolled up Hartwell for a surprise two-count, then spun Hartwell to the mat with a twisting neckbreaker for the three-count and victory.

WINNER: Dana Brooke by pinfall in 5:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Nothing special, just standard back-and-forth action. Brooke was wearing new ring gear: Hot pink full-length tights and a halter top with sparkling accents. The commentators said we know we’re on the road to WrestleMania when we start seeing new attire.)

(2) LUKE GALLOWS & KARL ANDERSON vs. THE CREED BROTHERS (Julius & Brutus Creed, w/ Ivy Nile)

Gallows started against Brutus. Gallows brutalized Brutus in the corner, but both teams made early tags. Anderson and Julius traded quick arm drags, then Brutus tagged back in and absorbed a chop from Anderson in the corner. Brutus leveled Anderson with a double axe handle, then landed repeated clubbing blows to Anderson who could only cover up on the mat to reduce damage. The Creeds made quick tags and used knee strikes to bat Anderson back and forth between them like a game of catch. Brutus covered Anderson for two.

Gallows tagged in and missed a clothesline and blocked repeated strikes from Brutus. When he found an opening, he knocked Brutus to the mat with a big front kick, and followed up by knocking a recovering Brutus off the apron to the floor. We cut to break.

Brutus kicked out of a Gallows pin as we returned from break. Anderson tagged in and landed a series of kicks to Brutus on the mat. He tossed Brutus into a corner and hit a European uppercut, then tagged Gallows back in. Gallows snap mared Brutus to the mat, then landed several elbow strikes before applying a rear chinlock. Brutus utilized his core strength to suplex Gallows to the mat, then both teams made hot tags.

Julius had the most recharge time so he he went on a flurry of offense against Anderson. He hit a powerslam and pinned Anderson for two. Brutus tagged back in and hoisted Anderson up into a vertical double-underhook suplex position. Julius ran the ropes a few times with Anderson suspended upside down, then jumped to hit Anderson’s back with a knee strike / leg drop as Anderson crashed face-first to the mat. Brutus covered Anderson for two. Julius tagged back in and held Anderson in another suspended suplex. This time, Anderson landed knee strikes to the top of Julius’s head while suspended. Anderson got free and planted Julius with a main event spinebuster, then Gallows tagged in. Julius fought out of a double team attack and suplexed Gallows to the mat. Brutus tagged in, and Julius hit a running shooting star press, then the legal Brutus landed a standing moonsault and covered Gallows. Anderson ran in and broke up the pin, and then tossed Julius through the ropes to the floor. Brutus threw Anderson over the top rope and he landed on the apron. This gave Gallows enough time to recover and hit Brutus with a superkick. Anderson tagged in and they combined forces to take Brutus down with the Magic Killer. Anderson covered Brutus for the three-count.

WINNERS: Gallows & Anderson by pinfall in 7:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: They crammed a lot of action into seven minutes – this was a standard dark match to heat up a crowd before the live show begins. Some “NXT” chants could be heard for the Creeds in the early goings. Good action.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.8

