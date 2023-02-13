News Ticker

WWE Raw 2/13 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 13, 2023

WWE Raw full match card
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 looms large and this week’s go-home edition of WWE Raw features a major contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

When: Monday February 13, 2023

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 2/13 Full Match Card

  • Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Contract Signing
  • Seth Rollins joins Miz TV
  • Mustafa Ali vs. Bronson Reed
  • The Miz vs. Rick Boogs
  • Asuka & Nikki Cross & Carmella vs. Natalya & Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

