Cody Rhodes has high praise for Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes says that Sami Zayn is doing amazing and that he can’t begrudge him for getting super hot.

Cody was interviewed by Ariel Helwani ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 on Saturday night and talked about Zayn’s momentum and the championship situation at WrestleMania.

“Don’t be mad,” Rhodes said of Sami’s momentum. ” Don’t make it about A or B, or B and A, or one and two. Enjoy it all. That’s been, kind of, the challenge. I can’t begrudge a dude getting super hot. I have no preference in terms of the direction this goes. I really look forward to the moments when I’m in there, if they happen, with Sami. Even if its just on the road to WrestleMania. Because I think it’s different than people think. He’s doing amazing and I feel like I’ve been able to do some great stuff too. So, bring it all together. Who knows what happens in Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania? I don’t know. I’m not the executive vice president.

Rhodes and Zayn did share the ring on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Zayn invaded the show and then asked for Cody to join him in the ring. There, Zayn questioned Cody’s sincerity in whether or not he thought Zayn could be Roman Reigns and win the championship at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes said he was sincere and told Zayn to finish his story and win the title.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 airs live on Peacock on Saturday February 18. Matches on the card include two Elimination Chamber matches, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, and more.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford – WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Natalya – WWE Raw Women’s Championship WrestleMania Number One Contender Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

