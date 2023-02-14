FREE PODCAST 2/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Cody-Sami segment, Becky vs. Bayley vs. Belair, Otis in MMM, on-site report, live callers, emails (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from PWTorch.com. They discuss the Cody Rhodes-Sami Zayn segment, the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair match, the prospects of Otis joining the Maximum Male Models, the Seth Rollins character, and more with live callers and emails. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended Raw at Barclay’s Center.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO