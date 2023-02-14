FREE PODCAST 2/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Cody-Sami segment, Becky vs. Bayley vs. Belair, Otis in MMM, on-site report, live callers, emails (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from PWTorch.com. They discuss the Cody Rhodes-Sami Zayn segment, the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair match, the prospects of Otis joining the Maximum Male Models, the Seth Rollins character, and more with live callers and emails. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended Raw at Barclay’s Center.
