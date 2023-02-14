News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss upcoming Revolution PPV and lack of advertised matches, more on AEW house shows, emails, more (126 min.)

February 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking about the upcoming Revolution PPV and the lack of matches advertised for that show. But don’t worry – there are nine segments advertised for Dynamite this week! Plus, more talk on AEW house shows, and then emails on other AEW and Impact topics.

