VIP AUDIO 2/13 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Sami calls Cody to the ring, Becky vs. Bayley vs. Belair, MMMs court Otis, Cody vs. Corbin, Lashley-Lesnar contract signing (30 min.)

February 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Sami Zayn calling Cody Rhodes to the ring, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. BIanca Belair, MMMs court Otis, Cody vs. Baron Corbin, Miz vs. Boogs, Elimination Chamber hype, a Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing, and more.

