VIP AUDIO 2/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Is AEW’s upside shrinking? Is the door opening for a Punk return? What is Jay White’s future? Was it a mistake for Gunns to win tag titles? Plus SuperBowl wrestling ads (46 min.)

Super Bowl commercials that had pro wrestling connections.

If the Jacksonville Jaguars win a Super Bowl, will the MVP accept a WWE Title belt? Could AEW be sneaky and double-cross WWE?

Is AEW showing signs of vulnerability in terms of even surviving as a major league competitors to WWE with recent ratings performances and anecdotal softening of passion in the fanbase?

Is AEW prepared to replace the aging top tier crew with another generation of stars?

Might C.M. Punk have a better chance to be brought back if ratings falter more and his locker room rivals fail to step up?

Thoughts on last week’s Dynamite including The Gunns winning the AEW Tag Team Titles and MJF’s controversial promo?

How many people are on AEW’s graphic poster for tomorrow night’s Dynamite?

Where is Jay White more likely to end up – AEW or WWE or neither?

