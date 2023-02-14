News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Is AEW’s upside shrinking? Is the door opening for a Punk return? What is Jay White’s future? Was it a mistake for Gunns to win tag titles? Plus SuperBowl wrestling ads (46 min.)

February 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

  • Super Bowl commercials that had pro wrestling connections.
  • If the Jacksonville Jaguars win a Super Bowl, will the MVP accept a WWE Title belt? Could AEW be sneaky and double-cross WWE?
  • Is AEW showing signs of vulnerability in terms of even surviving as a major league competitors to WWE with recent ratings performances and anecdotal softening of passion in the fanbase?
  • Is AEW prepared to replace the aging top tier crew with another generation of stars?
  • Might C.M. Punk have a better chance to be brought back if ratings falter more and his locker room rivals fail to step up?
  • Thoughts on last week’s Dynamite including The Gunns winning the AEW Tag Team Titles and MJF’s controversial promo?
  • How many people are on AEW’s graphic poster for tomorrow night’s Dynamite?
  • Where is Jay White more likely to end up – AEW or WWE or neither?

