WWE Raw Ratings Report: Dropoff from recent weeks but show holds audience well, year to year comparisons

Each hour of last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (2/13) finished in the top three spots in the cable rankings in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 0.49, 0.46, and 0.45 ratings. It averaged overall a 0.47 rating, down from last week’s 0.55 and the prior two weeks’ 0.63 and 0.70 ratings. The average through seven weeks this year is 0.53.

In total viewership, Raw averaged 1.812 million viewers over all three hours, with a 1.818 million first hour, 1.695 million second hour, and a 1.695 million third hour. The first-to-third hour dropoff of 123,000 was the lowest since Dec. 12, 2022. The headline match that held the audience was Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley.

The average viewership through seven weeks of this year is 1.788 million. The average last year through seven weeks was 1.654 million.

The cable rating was 1.26, down from 1.30, 1.46, and 1.64 the prior three weeks. The average this year through seven weeks is 1.27. The average the year ago through seven weeks was 1.15.