WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: The Sami Zayn and Bloodline part of viewership increase over last year

Six weeks in 2023, the Sami Zayn-Bloodline storyline is part of a stretch of Smackdown viewership above year-ago numbers. Last week’s Smackdown (2/10) averaged 2.468 million viewers, above 2.384 million the prior week. The U.S. household rating was 1.51, up from 1.40 the week before.

The six-week average in 2023 is 2.373 million viewers and a 1.42 rating. The first six weeks of 2022 averaged 2.217 million viewers and a 1.37 rating. That’s a 7 percent increase in viewership and a 3.6 percent ratings increase.

In the 18-49 demographic last week, Smackdown drew a 0.64 rating, up from 0.61 the week before and above the year-ago number of 0.55. The six-week average in 2023 is 0.59. A year ago, the six-week average to start 2022 is 0.57. That’s a 3.5 percent increase.

Smackdown finished no. 1 in the key demo last Friday on all of broadcast televsion. It outdrew “Young Rock” on NBC, which drew a 0.2 demo rating and 1.363 million viewers. The closest rating “Fire Country” on CBS, which drew a 0.48 rating in the key demo. In total viewership, Smackdown actually landed seventh out of nine broadcast network shows on Friday night on CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox.

