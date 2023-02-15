2/15 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on MJF, Wardlow, and Adam Cole interviews, Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 15, 2023

LAREDO, TEX. AT SAMES AUTO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-A graphic noted that Jerry Jarrett died

-The Dynamite opening theme aired.

-Excalibur and Tony Schiavone introduced the show.

(1) JEFF JARRETT & JAY LETHAL & SONJAY DUTT & SATNUM SINGH vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & BILLY GUNN & THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

As Jarrett walked out, the announcers noted he’s wrestling with a heavy heart after the death of his dad. Max Caster rapped. He said Jeff’s dad was a legend, but Jeff is just a douche bag. He said he’s a nepotism boy like the Ass Boys. He also made a reference to TNA Lockdown, which seemed to imply he got no action on Valentine’s Day from his wife. He also said they’re getting the tag titles back. Dutt wrestled in a dress shirt and a yellow tie with wrestling tights and boots. Quite the look. As the match began, Excalibur hyped what was coming up on the show.

(Keller’s Analysis: The graphic AEW put out on social media had 30 people on it, which might be a record for any promotional advertising the contents of a two hour wrestling show.)

When Singh tagged in, he showed off how much taller he is than Cassidy, then tagged out. When Jarrett tagged in against Billy Gunn, he pointed to the top of the ramp. Austin & Colten Gunn walked out with the AEW Tag Team Titles. When Schiavone ripped on the Gunns and said he’s glad his kids are better people, Taz said Schiavone is saying he was a better dad than Billy. Taz said you had to be on the road to make a living when you were a wrestler in the era Billy Gunn was wrestling full time.

Singh tagged in against Gunn and knocked him down with a clothesline. When Cassidy went for an Orange Punch, Singh blocked it and swatted him down. Excalibur called him a “difference-maker.” Billy hit the Fameasser on Singh, but Singh had just tagged out to Dutt. Dutt wouldn’t enter. As the ref was telling him to get into the ring, Jarrett jabbed Billy with an object. Chaos broke out with the others. Cassidy ended up hitting Dutt with an Orange Punch. The Acclaimed set up Dutt for a double-team move. Bowens had to fend off an interfering Lethal. Billy then set up a move off the second rope, but Jarrett knocked him down. Cassidy gave Jarrett an Orange Punch to knock him down. Cassidy then climbed to the second rope. He had to fend off Lethal. Bowens returned to the second rope and landed a legdrop to Dutt’s crotch as Caster held his legs apart. That led to the three count.

WINNERS: Acclaimed & Cassidy in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not sure about going after Jeff Jarrett like Caster did in his rap, not because Jeff would be legit offended, but fans might be turned off that Caster was going after a son mourning the death of his father. As for the match, it’s a Jeff Jarrett Special with a ton of stuff going on leading to the finish. It was played more for comedy than giving off a sense of a fight going on. The length of time Dutt was on his back and Caster had his legs spread was stretching credibility. Singh didn’t show much and this felt like an underwhelming way for him to appear in the ring in an actual match but probably necessary since his limitations need to be masked.)

-A vignette aired with a bloodied Bryan Danielson talking last week about his PPV match against MJF. He stared into the camera and said MJF is shaking in his boots. He said MJF’s actions were that of a scared and desperate man coming to take his AEW World Championship.

(2) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. PRESTON VANCE & RUSH (w/Jose the Assistant) – Texas Tornado match



Mox and Claudio were making their way through the crowd when Rush and Preston Vance attacked them. They cut to a split-screen break as they continued to brawl in the crowd. [c/ss]

Back from the break, they were fighting in the ring. They brawled for a few more minutes. Mox bit Vance and dove through the ropes onto Vance and Rush. They cut to another split-screen. [c/ss]

Mox was bleeding at this point. They cut to “Cowboy” Adam Page backstage watching the match on a monitor sideways. (Remember back in the day when the Bucks made fun of that camera angle and positioning?) Claudio pounded away at Vance in the corner with a chain-wrapped fist. Vance bled from the forehead. Claudio gave him a giant swing next and scored a two count. Rush attacked Claudio. Mox got in on the fight. Vance caught Mox with a discus lariat for a two count. Blood was gushing out of Vance’s forehead. All four rose and paired off and punched away at each other. Jose the Assistant bashed Claudio in the back with a chair. The ref did nothing because, well, it’s a Texas Tornado match so apparently there are no rules. Wheeler Yuta ran out and attacked Jose. They fought to the back.

The camera zoomed in on Mox’s bloodied face. Rush tossed Claudio around and attacked him in the corner. Claudio fired back with a spear out of the corner for a near fall. Mox then attacked Vance with the chain and wrapped it around his neck and cinched back and got the tapout win. They cut to Hangman watching backstage again, nodding as if to indicate ht was impressed. Kip Sabian, Butcher, and Blade had attacked Hangman. The Dark Order made the save. The heels fled.

WINNERS: Mox & Claudio in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I mean, if you’re into heavily bleeding and non-stop violent brawling, this match was for you. How could it not be? But if you want something different than that, this match definitely wasn’t for you. Preston and Vance aren’t well established enough to be compelling opponents other than what they can perform in the ring action-wise.)



-They went to the announcers on camera to react. Then Excalibur threw to Jim Ross’s sitdown interview with Wardlow.

-Ross asked Wardlow what is next for him. Wardlow said from the time he can remember until he was eight years old, his dad instilled all the athleticism and drive he has. He said his dad wasn’t in his life after he was eight until he was a young adult. He said then they restarted their father-son relationship. He said as soon as that happened, his dad told him he had stage four cancer and he didn’t have much time left. He said the next time he saw him, he was in hospice. He said he did make it to his first wrestling match. He said he promised his dad he will do right and make it. He said that’s the last thing he ever said to him because his dad died the next day. He said after he died, he decided to grow his hair and beard out since he watched his dad lose his hair and beard when he had cancer. He said Samoa Joe knew that when he cut his hair off. He looked into the camera and got intense and said with all Joe has accomplished and everyone he has defeated in the past, he will not survive him.

(Keller’s Analysis: That definitely was the most relatable and personable and multi-dimensional Wardlow has come across. The new look is good for him, a significant improvement in fact.)

(3) MARK BRISCOE vs. JOSH WOODS (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling, Tony Nese, Aria Daivari)

As Briscoe came out, they aired a clip of Woods confronting Mark and telling him to watch who he puts his hands on. When Briscoe rallied early, Daivari and Nese yanked him out of the ring. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix ran out for the save. Woods gave Briscoe a corkscrew suplex from the ring apron to the floor. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Briscoe fought back and landed a leaping cannonball at ringside. He threw Woods back into the ring and delivered an edge off the top rope for a two count. He called for the Jay Driller. Woods escaped his attempt and rolled him up and then landed Pure Chaos for a two count. Briscoe came back and landed a top rope elbow for the win. Mark said the Briscoes were the greatest tag team in history and he will carry on.

WINNER: Briscoe in 6:00.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Adam Cole backstage. She asked how he’s been. He said he’s been great and he couldn’t be happier to be back on the road with AEW. He said he’s a little discouraged because he’d like to be cleared to wrestle. He said his right eye isn’t twitching and he doesn’t have to pull over his car because he feels nauseous. He said the roster is stacked and he knows that when he does return, he has to be as prepared as possible. He said he has his eye on a few opponents. Renee asked if he’d reveal who. He said he won’t reveal that yet, but leave it to the AEW to think about it. He said it will be good for AEW wrestling and himself.

(Keller’s Analysis: Given what Cole has been through, it just feels almost irresponsible as a layperson to root for him to put his health on the line. At least there are mixed feelings about wanting to see him return. That said, he does seem to have a genuine glow about him because he seems so relieved that he’s doing better now. We just have to hope he and his medical advisors won’t put him in a position for a bad setback that could affect the rest of his life.)

-MJF began his ring entrance. They cut to a split-screen. [c/ss]

-MJF was standing in the ring as fans booed him. He addressed Danielson. He said the fans love Danielson “and you have no idea how much that pisses me off.” He said the fans used to love him, not too long ago. “These schmucks used to be Devil Worshippers.” He said they’re disgusting, fickle monsters. He said he turned his back on them before they had the chance to turn their backs on him. He said at least he’s honest about being the Devil. Fans loudly chanted “Shut the f— up!” MJF said they love who they think Danielson is, but in real life Danielson is a worthless sack of trash.

[HOUR TWO]

He said he hates him for another reason. He said he hates him because he has the people convinced that he’s better than him. Fans chanted “Yes! Yes!” He said that couldn’t be further from the truth. He asked if it’s because he entertains them the best or does cool moves or puts on “five star bangers.” He said that’s not why they get into the business. He said the reason they get into the business is to become world champion. He said the only way you know you’re the best in the world is if you’re the man holding the AEW World Hvt. Championship. He said that’s something Danielson has never been able to accomplish. He said he knows that on March 5, Danielson will give him everything he’s got for an hour and put him through the hardest match of his life. He vowed to be victorious at the end, though. He said Danielson doesn’t have what it takes to do what it takes to win. When he began saying his name and fans said it along with him, he stopped and yelled, “This isn’t singalong with MJF; shut your mouths!”

MJF said if they don’t believe him, maybe they’ll believe a man who was a mentor to him, “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels. Daniels walked out. Excalibur said Danielson and Daniels defined the early era of ROH. MJF asked Daniels to reveal the truth about Danielson. He said the truth is, MJF paid him an obscene amount of money to denigrate Danielson on TV. MJF was seething at Daniels betraying him. Daniels said there was a time he’d have happily taken his money and buried Danielson for hours. He said that’s not who he is now. He said. “The truth is, Bryan Danielson is ready to knock your dick in the dirt.” Schiavone said, “That’s pretty graphic.” He said 20 year old Bryan Danielson hit him so hard, he thought he was going to die. He said he knew Danielson would be great.

He said he saw Danielson win the APW King of the Indies tournament which directly inspired ROH as a promotion. He said ROH brought real pro wrestling to a fanbase starving for it at the time. He compared it to when AEW launched four years ago. He said without ROH, the might not be an AEW, “and there definitely wouldn’t be an MJF.” He said he shared locker rooms with Danielson all over the planet, and he was always a sponge when it came to pro wrestling. He said he tried to learn new things with every match he had until he became a world champion.

He said Danielson knows what it takes to become a world champion and that’s why the people love him. “And that’s why you hate him, Max,” he said. He said he is exactly what MJF wishes he could be. He said he is the best wrestler in the world today. He said MJF is a fraud and Danielson will outwrestle and expose him. MJF knocked the mic out of his hand and shoved him. MJF got riled up and insisted he is the best in the world. Daniels slapped MJF. MJF kicked Daniels in the crotch and applied the Salt of the Earth armbar mid-ring. Danielson ran to the ring. MJF bailed out and retreated quickly.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was very good. Daniels did a great job touting Danielson’s track record. The setup of MJF paying someone to falsely rip on Danielson totally fits MJF’s character, and MJF’s seething when it was clear Daniels wasn’t for sale was really well done. MJF is very good at promos with this more conventional content rather than pushing the envelope and going for internet buzz and outrage.)

-They went to clips of the brewing rivalry with AEW’s female “home grown stars” against the “outsiders” or “freelancers.”

-A vignette aired with the Gunns. Austin listed all the phrases the critics used against the. Colten said he’s so sorry they didn’t have to work at the indies and wrestle for ten dollars a match first. “Welcome to the Gunn show,” they said together.

(Keller’s Analysis: The music and the way that was edited along with the delivery of the Gunns was pretty good, actually. A good way to get heat amongst AEW fans is to brag about skipping the indies on their path to national fame.)

(4) “THE MACHINE” BRIAN CAGE (w/Prince Nana) vs. “JUNGLE BOY” JACK PERRY

They cut to an early split-screen break. [c/ss]

Excalibur noted that Rampage airs early on Friday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend starting Friday night. They traded big moves and near falls. Perry eventually rolled up Cage for the win.

WINNER: Perry in 7:00.

-As Perry celebrated, Christian Cage walked out onto the stage as his music played. His right arm was in a sling. When Perry charged, Christian sprayed him with mace. Perry went down. Fans chanted, “You suck!” Christian then took off his sling and threw it aside, revealing he is recovered. He lifted Perry and gave him the Kill Switch on the ramp.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good solid win for Perry over the bigger Cage. Good to see Christian back to wrap up the feud with Perry soon.)

-Renee announced that there will be a tag team battle royal and then a Casino Battle Royal, and the winners will get added to a tag team title match at Revolution. The Acclaimed and Gunn interrupted. Bowens said they do not back down from a fight, and they will be invoking their rematch clause at Revolution so the three-way match will be a four-way match.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’d rather see a two-on-two rematch than a four-way tag match at Revolution. Good mic work from Bowens there, taking the lead.)

-A clip aired of Hangman being attacked by Sabian, Butcher, and Blade earlier. Excalibur said the Hangman vs. Sabian match was scheduled next, but they don’t have an update on Hangman’s condition yet. [c]

-They went backstage where The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and Michael Nakazawa were gathered talking about NBA All-Star Weekend. Top Flight and A.R. Fox walked up and asked for a rematch. Callis said dismissively said they lost already so no. Dante Martin said they apparently like to play with balls but they don’t actually have any of their own. Kenny said if they want to disrespect them, they’ve got the rematch. He asked the Bucks and they agreed. Matt Jackson threw the basketball at Brandon Cutler, who was filming them.

(Keller’s Analysis: So the Buck and Kenny are heels then?)

(5) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. KIP SABIAN (w/Penelope Ford)

Hangman looked upset and went after Sabian at the start, but Sabian quickly took over. After he showboated, Hangman recovered and made a comeback. Hangman landed a fallaway slam and then kipped up. Sabian retreated to ringside. Sabian avoided Hangman and then kicked him in the head off the ring apron. He followed with a Asai moonsault on the floor. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Hangman made a comeback after the break and landed a powerbomb for a near fall mid-ring. Schiavone said Sabian was having mental problems from all of his injuries, manifesting in sitting at ringside with a box over his head for months. Hangman landed a Dead Eye for the win.

WINNER: Hangman in 8:00.

-Afterward, Moxley, Claudio, and Yuta marched to the ring. Mox told Hangman that he thinks they have unfinished business, but they don’t because he pinned him last time they wrestle. He said he respects him, but he doesn’t fear him. He said there is no chance he will ever, ever beat him again. “So let it go,” he said. Fans chanted “Moxley!” Hangman said he’s not happy with the results of their last match, and Mox isn’t either. He said their rivalry can’t end with a roll-up. He said it should end when two men fight in a back alley and only one of them is left standing. He challenged Mox to finish things at Revolution. Mox said he was kinda hoping he’d want to go down a dark, dark alley with him. He said he is glad he doesn’t have friends who would try to talk him out of this. “The Emo Cowboy doesn’t have any friends,” he said.

Evil Uno led John Silver and Alex Reynolds to the ring He said they are friends with Hangman and they aren’t afraid of Moxley. He pie-faced Mox. Mox looked past Evil Uno and challenged Hangman to a Texas Death match at Revolution. Hangman’s music played. Mox left the ring. Excalibur said he likes the sound of that match.

(Keller’s Analysis: The idea that Hangman and Mox wouldn’t be content with a roll-up ending their last battle makes some sense. The Dark Order affiliation continues to drag Hangman down, though.)

-Schiavone interviewed the Jericho Appreciation Society. Chris Jericho said Ricky Starks got lucky once, but that will never happen again because he’s not at his level. Daniel Garcia said he has a match with him on Friday and he’s going to prove it’s not his time. Matt Mendard and Angelo Parker agreed that Starks is “absolutely annoying and delusional.” Jake Hager chimed in, “I like this hat.” Sammy Guevara nodded in the background. Garcia said he’ll expose Starks as an absolute fraud. Jericho made Schiavone flinch.

-Excalibur hyped the line-up for Rampage: Starks vs. Garcia, The Elite vs. Top Flight & A.R. Fox, Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen, and Swerve Strickland vs. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He shifted to hyping the MJF vs. Danielson, Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow, and Four-way match for the various titles at the next PPV, plus Moxley vs. Hangman in a Texas Death match. He announced Mox would face Evil Uno, plus a tag team battle royal to earn a slot at the PPV in the four-way. [c]

-Schiavone interviewed Stokely Hathaway and his crew. Stokely said Hook should be fired for hurting him. He said he spent his weekend on the phone with Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, and Jessie Davis. Ethan Page and Matt Hardy where he was last week. Isaiah Kassidy moaned in Stokely’s ear. Schiavone said he was informed Hook had been suspended pending an investigation. Stokely celebrated.

(6) TONI STORM (w/Saraya) vs. RUBY SOHO vs. BRITT BAKER

Storm and Saraya came out first. As Ruby came out, Excalibur said Ruby is stuck in the middle of this situation since she’s been in AEW longer than Storm and Saraya, but also established herself outside of AEW. Baker came out next with Jamie Hayter. They cut to a split-screen break a couple minutes in. [c/ss]

Baker scored a near fall on Storm after the break.

