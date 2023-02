AEW Dynamite 2/15 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wardlow speaks and AEW World Champion is forced to appear due to contractual obligations on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

When: Wednesday February 15, 2023

Where: Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 2/15 Match Card

Wardlow speaks

Adam Cole speaks on his concussion recovery

Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush & Preston Vance

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

The Acclaimed & Orange Cassidy & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singb

MJF appears

CATCH-UP: Jerry Jarrett dead at the age of 80