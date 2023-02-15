FREE PODCAST 2/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Heyman saying Reigns should be considered for an Emmy, preview Elimination Chamber, remembering Jerry Jarrett, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from the PWTorch VIP podcast “Everything with Rich & Wade.” They discuss these topics:
- Remembering Jerry Jarrett and discussing his place in the pro wrestling landscape the last six decades.
- An evaluation of the latest chapters in the Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline, pro and con, including the Sami-Cody Rhodes segment and the Usos reuniting.
- Thoughts on Paul Heyman touting Roman Reigns for an Emmy and a larger discussion on pro wrestling best actors, ranking the Bloodline members in terms of their acting, and other related sub-topics.
- A preview of WWE Elimination Chamber with match predictions.
NOTE: You can listen to Rich & Wade’s additional new podcast covering other topics including AEW and pro wrestling related Super Bowl ads in this week’s “Everything with Rich & Wade.”
