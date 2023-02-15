NXT announces special event for next month

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT announced a new special for March 7 called Roadblock.

The television announce team revealed the news during this week’s episode of NXT. Matches for Roadblock have not been confirmed at this time.

This week on NXT television, Bron Breakker was confronted by Jinder Mahal and will defend the NXT Championship against him next week. In addition, Meiko Satomura made her return to the company and teamed up with Roxanne Perez to take on Kayden Carter & Katana Chance. Perez and Satomura won the match and after, Satomura asked Perez for a shot at her Women’s Championship match.

