AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Big drop in viewership and demo ratings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 824,000 live and same night viewers on TBS, the lowest viewership since Nov. 16. Only twice since the start of 2022 has Dynamite drawn a lower number. The episode didn’t have the type of marquee main event-level TV matches that Dynamite typically has, although it featured most of it’s major stars in various talking segments and matches against lesser opponents.

Dynamite drew 899,000 last week, 901,000 the week before, and 1,003,000 three weeks ago. That was the only 1 million-plus viewership since it drew more than 1 million six out of seven weeks from late August to early October in the lead-up and fallout from All Out which featured the buzz-generating C.M. Punk media scrum controversy.

The average viewership the 13 weeks leading into this week was 907,000.

Dynamite drew 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic. It averaged 0.30 the prior 13 weeks. It finished no. 4 among all cable shows last night, but well under the 0.46 rating the NBA on ESPN drew, which was the top rated show.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 869,000 viewers.

The average viewership seven weeks into 2022 was 1,009,000. Through seven weeks this year, the average is 918,000 a drop of 91,000 or around 10 percent.