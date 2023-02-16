FREE PODCAST 2/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Revolution developments, Ruby vs. Storm vs. Baker, MJF-Daniels segment, Wardlow opens up, Adam Cole updates his future (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net. They start with a reaction to the overall show featuring several key developments regarding the Revolution PPV. Then they shift to discussing the three-way women’s match that main evented and where Ruby Soho might go from here. They take live calls and answer mailbag questions throughout the show as the cover other segments including who from the second tier or “future stars” is most likely to develop into a main eventer, the MJF promo this week compared to others, the character presentations of The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega, the Jon Moxley-Hangman Page development, Wardlow opening up, Adam Cole updating his future, Max Caster’s rap, and more.

