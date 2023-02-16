FREE PODCAST 2/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review NWA Nuff Said featuring Kamille vs. Love, Tyrus vs. Cardona, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have plenty to say about NWA’s Nuff Said, the NWA’s lastest PPV that includes a great wild brawl between Kamille and Angelina Love for the Women’s Title, Chris Adonis battling Trevor Murdoch in an excellent hoss fight, and, yes, Tyrus main eventing for the world title against Matt Cardona. They also talk about the strengths of NWA and where they think they could use improvement, and Justin takes one of the greatest risks of his life live on air. For VIP listeners, they look at the most recent Dreamwave show and a pair of matches – Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett and an absolutely insane lucha four-way with El Gringo Loco vs. Rey Horus vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus.

