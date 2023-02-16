Mark Briscoe signs with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mark Briscoe has signed with AEW. The company and Tony Khan announced the news on Wednesday night.

“Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW and remains in ROH,” Khan wrote. It was great having him on AEW Dynamite tonight and I’m excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new ring of honor TV.”

This week on AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe defeated Josh Woods in a singles match. Mark’s brother and tag parter Jay Briscoe died in a car accident earlier this year. The duo were the ROH World Tag Team Champions. They defeated FTR at the ROH Final Battle PPV at the end of 2022 in a Dog Collar Match.

Mark previously appeared on AEW Dynamite as part of a celebration for Jay Briscoe. On that show, he defeated Jay Lethal in the main event.

There is no indication as to what will happen with the ROH World Tag Team Championships or what trajectory Mark Briscoe will be on as a singles act in AEW. ROH is set to tape their first set of TV in over a year at the end of the month. The TV will begin airing on ROH HonorClub on March 2. ROH will run their Supercard of Honor PPV event over WrestleMania weekend in LA.

