ROH TV set to premier on HonorClub in March

Tony Khan has announced in an interview with Sports Illustrated that ROH TV will begin airing on March 2.

The show will air on ROH’s streaming service HonorClub. Khan announced in the interview that ROH TV is set to be taped on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 in Orlando at Universal Studies. “Ring of Honor TV is coming Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub,” said Khan. “We’ll have our first tapings on Feb. 25 and 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and we’re going to put tickets on sale for the inaugural taping on Thursday. Those will be the first-ever tapings of the new Ring of Honor.”