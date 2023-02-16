SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan was noncommittal as to whether or not Bryan Danielson would be available to work the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 tournament due to his AEW obligations.

In an interview with In The Kliq, Khan openly talked about Danielson in the G1 and whether or not he would allow Danielson to partake in New Japan’s most prestigious tournament of the year.

“To be honest, I think it would be great in many ways, but Bryan Danielson, it’s quite possible, could be AEW World Champion,” Khan said of whether or not Danielson could work the G1 tournament for New Japan. “Either way, I mean, I think it’d be hard for him to disappear from the show, especially as the AEW World Champion. I’m not sure he’ll be able to get away from the show that much. We’ll have to see what happens here coming out of Revolution with MJF vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in the 60-minute Iron Man match in San Francisco on March 5.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

AEW and New Japan have developed a working relationship with both companies presenting Forbidden Door on PPV that showcased AEW stars against New Japan talent. In addition, Kenny Omega returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and won the IWGP United States Championship from Will Ospreay. Last year, Wheeler Yuta participated in the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament.

Danielson vs. MJF was made official last week after Danielson defeated Rush in MJF’s challenge series to remain number one contender. Danielson is a former world champion in WWE. This will be his first clash for the championship with MJF as champion. MJF won the title at Full Gear in November of last year.

AEW Revolution airs live on PPV on Sunday March 5. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas Death Match and Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship.

CATCH-UP: Mark Briscoe signs with AEW