VIP AUDIO 2/15 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss Triple H getting in front of wrestling criticisms, Rhodes and Zayn in-ring exchange, WWE creative subverting expectations, more (98 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Trav and Rich discuss Triple H getting in front of all the possible wrestling criticisms. He won’t have anyone booing Cody Rhodes or hijacking the WrestleMania main event. Rhodes and Sami Zayn had a memorable in-ring exchange that leaned heavily into Sami’s organic rise up the card. WWE creative doing a decent job of subverting expectations in key spots. Rich runs down tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featuring Bryan Danielson still running the gauntlet to get MJF on his terms. AEW does more than just acknowledge the competition during a Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Ruby Soho triple threat match. Wardlow connects his hair to his dead father to make the Joe feud more personal. A brief book club segment including Travis’ favorite genre. Emails get tended to.

