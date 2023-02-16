News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/15 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MJF promo with Daniels, Wardlow and Adam Cole sitdowns, Jarrett wrestles eight-man opener, Soho vs. Baker vs. Storm, Revolution developments (27 min.)

February 16, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including an MJF promo with Christopher Daniels, Wardlow and Adam Cole sitdowns, Jeff Jarrett wrestles eight-man opener week of his dad’s death, Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm, Revolution developments, and more.

