VIP AUDIO 2/16 – NJPW New Beginning in Osaka PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Heydorn: White vs. Hikuleo Loser Leaves Japan match, Okada defends IWGP World Hvt. Championship vs. Takagi main event, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka PPV roundtable. Radican and Heydorn start with the Okada vs. Takagi main event and work their way backwards through the entire card including Tonga vs. ELP, White vs. Hikuleo Loser Leaves Japan match, Tanahashi vs. Kenta, and more on this newsworthy show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO